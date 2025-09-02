Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sammaan Capital rallies 18% in 3 days on F&O inclusion

Shares of Sammaan Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) surged 11% to ₹139.40 on the National Stock Exchange in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Sammaan Capital share price today

Shares of Sammaan Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) moved higher by 11 per cent to ₹139.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the company mainly engaged in the finance and mortgage-backed lending business has rallied 18 per cent after the stock was included in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from Friday, August 29, 2025.
 
At 12:36 PM; Sammaan Capital was quoting 11 per cent higher at ₹139, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. As many as 52.1 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹97.61 on April 7, 2025. It had touched a 52-week high of ₹174 on September 26, 2024.
 
 
According to stock exchange disclosures, Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 2 million equity shares representing 0.24 per cent of total equity of Sammaan Capital via open market between July 11, 2025 and August 26, 2025. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
 
Meanwhile, the board of directors of Sammaan Capital is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, to consider and approve raising of funds through the issuance of any kind(s) of debt securities, in one or more tranches, whether domestic or international, as may be considered appropriate, subject to the regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable. 
 
With enhanced retail focus, Sammaan Capital’s AUM (assets under management) increased from ₹37,452 crore in March 2025 quarter to ₹62,378 crore as on June 30, 2025, logging a growth of 64 per cent.  The gross and net NPAs were stable at 1.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent. 

The company converted Sammaan Finserve, its subsidiary, into an entity focused on affordable home loans and semi-urban LAP. The management looks to expand Sammaan Finserve into the hinterland of India and Sammaan Capital works on prime origination in the top 100, 120 cities. 
 
“This would positively impact our cost income ratio and facilitate the end reach for the company, both the companies,” Sammaan Capital said in the Q1 results earnings conference call.
 
Sammaan Capital has been realigning its business model towards an asset light portfolio, with focus on retail segments with co-origination and sell-down as the primary strategies and selective wholesale lending. 
 
The business is currently transitioning towards building a more granular portfolio on an asset-light model and will start picking up pace over the medium term. The share of its own book in the overall book was 79 per cent as on March 31, 2025. Over the medium term, share of own book in the total AUM will continue to decline as the company remains focused on co-lending. Nonetheless, its overall presence in the retail mortgage finance market should remain sizeable, CRISIL Ratings said in its rationale.
 
The company’s earnings profile in fiscal 2025 was impacted due to one-time high provisions. However, going forward, with shift towards asset light model, earnings are expected to improve supported by income from co-origination, off-balance sheet portfolio, and from spread on sold-off loans commensurating with more granular and lower risk portfolio, and the same will remain a key monitorable, the rating agency said.
 
Crisil Ratings believes Sammaan Capital will maintain strong capitalisation and comfortable asset quality in the retail segment and sizeable presence in retail mortgage finance.
 

