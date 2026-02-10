Samvardhana Motherson International share price today

Samvardhana Motherson International share price rose over 6 per cent on Tuesday after the company released its third-quarter (Q3FY26) results. The scrip rose as much as 6.01 per cent to ₹131.89 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 2:25 PM, Samvardhana Motherson International share price was trading 3.4 per cent higher at ₹128.94 per share, as compared to a 0.24 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Around 43.5 million shares of the company changed hands on NSE so far.

In the last 12 months, Samvardhana Motherson International share price has increased by 43 per cent, as compared to an 11 per cent advance in the Nifty index.

Why did Samvardhana Motherson International share price rise today? Samvardhana Motherson International share price extended gains after it reported an increase in the net profit for the October–December (Q3FY26) quarter . The net profit increased 21 per cent on year to ₹1,061 crore from ₹879 crore in the same period a year ago (Q3FY25). Lower finance costs and higher contribution from joint ventures and associates supported the improvement in the profit after tax (PAT), the company said in the exchange filing. Check details of Samvardhana Motherson Internation Q3 earnings Samvardhana Motherson International recognised a one-time loss of ₹25 crore due to implement the changes to the new labour code. Additionally, the company also incurred ₹12-crore loss due to the adjustment of exceptional expenses pertaining to provisions made in respect to business transformative measures in the central and western Europe.

Samvardhana Motherson International saw a 14 per cent Y-o-Y rise in the topline due to the impact of Atsumitec acquisition, organic growth, commodity and favourable forex conditions. The revenue for the third quarter stood at ₹31,409 crore versus ₹27,666 crore last year. The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 9.7 per cent on year to ₹3,042 crore in the December quarter from ₹2,776 crore because the benefits of transformative measures in the multi-purpose plant division supported the operational improvement, the company said in the exchange filing. Analyst view: In the current market context, investors should be mindful that margins remain sensitive to global demand conditions, commodity prices, and currency movements. While India operations continue to do well, Europe and North America still face volume volatility, which can cap near-term earnings upgrades, said Harshal Dasani, business head, INVasset PMS.

Samvardhana Motherson International fits better as a medium-to-long-term compounder aligned to the global auto cycle rather than a tactical trade. Incremental upside will depend on margin expansion, capital allocation discipline, and how effectively the company navigates the ongoing transition toward electric vehicles (EVs) and higher value-added components, he added. Samvardhana International Motherson has maintained a consistent bullish trajectory characterised by a classic "higher-high, higher-low" pattern since March 2025. This structural strength makes the stock a prime candidate for a "buy on dips" strategy, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market Considering the above mentioned facts, we suggest accumulating Motherson on dips around ₹118-₹115 levels for immediate price targets of ₹140-₹145 levels. Conversely, sustained trading below ₹105 will reverse the medium term trend, Kumar added.