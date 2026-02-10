Gold ETF inflows double MoM to ₹24,040 crore in January, surpass equities

Investors poured money into gold ETFs (exchange traded funds) in January 2026 at a brisk pace, showed the latest data from Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), with their net inflow into this category hitting nearly Rs 24,039.96 crore. This is double the amount invested in this category during December 2025.

The January inflow in Gold ETFs exceeded – albeit by a whisker – the net investment in ‘growth/equity-oriented’ schemes in January, which stood at Rs 24,028.59 crore, AMFI data showed.

Experts attribute the sharp rise in investment into gold ETFs to investor’s need for ‘safe-haven’ assets, and the willingness to diversify beyond equities amid geopolitical developments. “The recent rise in gold and silver has led to a sharp increase in demand for gold & silver ETFs as investors look for different avenues to gain exposure to precious metals. However, equities continue to remain the preferred asset class for investment from a long-term wealth creation point of view,” said A Balasubramanian, managing director & chief executive officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. ALSO READ: MCX Gold, Silver crash up to 44% from record highs; is the rally over?