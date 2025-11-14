Samvardhana Motherson rallies 4%, nears 52-wk high. Should you buy or hold?

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the auto components & equipments company has rallied 7 per cent. It was trading close to its 52-week high of ₹116.39 touched on December 6, 2024.

Samvardhana Motherson Q2 results

Samvardhana Motherson reported a steady performance in Q2FY26. Total operating income for the quarter came in at ₹30,173 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY). EBITDA for the quarter came in at ₹2,611 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 8.7 per cent, down 10bps YoY, up 50 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, profit after tax was down 6 per cent YoY at ₹827 crore in Q2FY26. However, the focused strategic initiatives and disciplined cost management helped improve profitability (concern share) by 15 per cent YoY at ₹856 crore.

The company has 12 Greenfields under various stages of completion, out of which 2 Greenfields were operationalised during the quarter. According to its press release, company announced 3 new acquisitions during the quarter. It is also positive about the performance of their non-automotive businesses, such as Aerospace and Consumer electronics.