Muthoot Finance shares soar 10%, hits new high on Q2 results; details here

Shares of the company gained for the second straight session and currently trade at 29 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 72 per cent this year, compared to a 9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Muthoot Finance has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.48 trillion.

The non-banking financial company’s total income rose to ₹6,461 crore in the quarter, up from ₹4,126 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income (NII), reflecting its core earnings, grew 58.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,992 crore.

The NBFC reported consolidated profit of ₹4,386 crore for the first half (H1) of FY26, a 74 per cent jump over the corresponding period last fiscal. The company also reported its highest-ever consolidated loan assets under management (AUM), reaching ₹1.48 trillion as of September 30, 2025.

Management commentary

The microfinance sector is showing renewed resilience following the implementation of regulatory guardrails and improved underwriting, auguring well for future performance, George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, said in the statement.

We are accelerating our digital transformation to deliver faster, more seamless credit access for millions of customers nationwide, he said. "With an enhanced branch network, a trusted brand, and sustained investment in technology and innovation, Muthoot Finance is well-positioned to deliver sustained growth throughout FY26 and beyond."