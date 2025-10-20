Diwali cheer for liquor stocks: Radico, Allied Blenders record new highs

Shares price of liquor companies today

Shares of liquor companies were on a roll with Radico Khaitan and Allied Blenders & Distillers hitting their respective all-time highs as they soared up to 6 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade owing to a healthy outlook.

Share price of Radico Khaitan hit a new high of ₹3,276.80, gaining 5 per cent in intra-day trade. The stock of the breweries & distilleries company was quoting higher for the fourth trading day and has rallied 13 per cent during the period.

The market price of Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABDL) soared 6 per cent to ₹583.45 in intra-day deals. Thus far in the month of October, the stock has surged 15 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Shares of Jagatjit Industries rallied 10 per cent to ₹204.70, followed by GM Breweries (7 per cent at ₹ 1,195), Tilaknagar Industries (TIL) (5 per cent at ₹ 491.35), United Breweries (up 2 per cent at ₹ 1,814.35) and United Spirits (1 per cent at ₹ 1,376). What's driving liquor stocks? Radico Khaitan is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in India. The company is also one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which has significant business barriers to entry.

In Q1, Radico Khaitan delivered its highest-ever quarterly volumes, net sales and profitability. IMFL volumes grew by an impressive 37.5 per cent, led by strong demand for its premium portfolio. A stable raw material environment and a favorable product mix supported healthy year-on-year margin expansion. The Indian AlcoBev industry is undergoing a structural shift from traditional consumption patterns to a more lifestyle-driven category. With rising affluence, evolving preference, and increasing demand for elevated experiences, Radico Khaitan in Q1 earnings conference said the company sees substantial long-term opportunity in the premium and luxury segments. Given the strong growth momentum, the company said it is poised to deliver 20 per cent plus overall volume growth in FY26 with robust contribution from the prestige and above category.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of the Imperial Blue brand is expected to strengthen TIL’s market position within the IMFL industry. Imperial Blue is among the top three largest-selling whisky brands in India by volume. The brand addition will significantly expand TIL’s scale, product portfolio and market share, especially in the mass-premium whisky segment. TIL’s revenue from existing business is expected to grow over the near-to-medium term, driven by strong demand for existing products, uptick in demand from Andhra Pradesh (30 per cent of revenue) owing to privatisation of liquor retail outlets (effective October 2024), high revenue contribution from new products in the premium category and the growing geographic penetration, according to Crisil Ratings.