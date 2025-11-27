Sansera Engineering share price today

Share price of Sansera Engineering (Sansera) hit a new high of ₹1,769, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade owing to a healthy business outlook.

The stock price of the auto components & equipment company has zoomed 85 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹953 touched on April 7, 2025.

What’s driven this smallcap stock to a new high?

Sansera is an engineering-led, integrated manufacturer of critical precision forged components (engine, non-engine) for end application, predominantly in the auto domain.

With a healthy recovery in domestic markets, Sansera reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance and for the third-time in a row with a revenue of ₹825.2 crore with an EBITDA of 17.3 per cent and a PAT of 8.7 per cent. This growth came despite multiple challenges, such as slowdown in exports, cost pressures, and supply chain risks. In the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), exports to the US grew by 14.9 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, primarily driven by improvement in off-road, industrial engines and ADS segment (Aerospace-Defence-Semicon). Overall, ADS delivered an exceptional growth of 80 per cent YoY; this quarterly run rate is expected to accelerate from here on, the company said.

The uptrend in the Indian auto space following GST cuts is expected to benefit the entire industry, especially entry-level vehicles. The management said the company looks forward to capitalizing on this opportunity with its traditional and new-age components, which bring in higher kit values. From a geographic perspective, the company is constantly expanding its horizons and engaging with prospective customers in newer geographies, particularly Japan and Korea. Sansera has a robust orderbook of ₹2,150 crore as of Q2FY26, with over 60 per cent from international markets, realisable into peak revenues in about 3 years' timeframe (potentially can hit ₹5,000 crore revenue by FY28E vs. ₹3,000 crore in FY25). ADS segment is the new growth driver at Sansera and comprises a healthy 24 per cent of orderbook. This space is scaling fast, with FY26 revenues guided at ₹300-₹320 crore i.e. >2x YoY, with ~₹3,950 crore as cumulative order book value in the domain, executable over next 5 years. Analysts at ICICI Securities expect revenues at Sansera to grow at 14 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-28E.