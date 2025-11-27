Home / Markets / News / Sansera hits new high, zooms 85% from March low; what's driving this stock?

Sansera hits new high, zooms 85% from March low; what's driving this stock?

Sansera hit a new high at ₹1,769 on Thursday. The company has a robust orderbook of ₹2,150 crore as of Q2FY26, with over 60 per cent from international markets.

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.
Smallcap stock - Sansera hit a new high at ₹1,769 on Thursday.
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sansera Engineering share price today

 
Share price of Sansera Engineering (Sansera) hit a new high of ₹1,769, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade owing to a healthy business outlook. 
 
The stock price of the auto components & equipment company has zoomed 85 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹953 touched on April 7, 2025.
 
At 10:49 AM; Sansera Engineering stock was quoting 2 per cent higher at ₹1,741.20, as compared to 0.42 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.  READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

What’s driven this smallcap stock to a new high?

 
Sansera is an engineering-led, integrated manufacturer of critical precision forged components (engine, non-engine) for end application, predominantly in the auto domain.
 
With a healthy recovery in domestic markets, Sansera reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance and for the third-time in a row with a revenue of ₹825.2 crore with an EBITDA of 17.3 per cent and a PAT of 8.7 per cent. This growth came despite multiple challenges, such as slowdown in exports, cost pressures, and supply chain risks.
 
In the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), exports to the US grew by 14.9 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, primarily driven by improvement in off-road, industrial engines and ADS segment (Aerospace-Defence-Semicon). Overall, ADS delivered an exceptional growth of 80 per cent YoY; this quarterly run rate is expected to accelerate from here on, the company said.
 
The uptrend in the Indian auto space following GST cuts is expected to benefit the entire industry, especially entry-level vehicles. The management said the company looks forward to capitalizing on this opportunity with its traditional and new-age components, which bring in higher kit values. From a geographic perspective, the company is constantly expanding its horizons and engaging with prospective customers in newer geographies, particularly Japan and Korea.
 
Sansera has a robust orderbook of ₹2,150 crore as of Q2FY26, with over 60 per cent from international markets, realisable into peak revenues in about 3 years’ timeframe (potentially can hit ₹5,000 crore revenue by FY28E vs. ₹3,000 crore in FY25). ADS segment is the new growth driver at Sansera and comprises a healthy 24 per cent of orderbook. This space is scaling fast, with FY26 revenues guided at ₹300-₹320 crore i.e. >2x YoY, with ~₹3,950 crore as cumulative order book value in the domain, executable over next 5 years. Analysts at ICICI Securities expect revenues at Sansera to grow at 14 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-28E.  ALSO READ | Paytm share price rise as RBI gives final nod to operate as payment aggregator

ICICI Securities sees more upside in Sansera stock price

 
With robust order book coupled with Sansera’s strong execution in scaling its high-margin ADS business along with structural positives of healthy double-digit margins as well as net debt free B/S, analysts at ICICI Securities have assigned a 'BUY' rating on the stock & values Sansera at ₹1,930 i.e., 30x PE on FY27-28E average.
 
Uniform 18 per cent GST rate on all auto parts has been introduced, which will improve Sansera’s cost competitiveness and demand across domestic OEMs, the brokerage firm said.  ============  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks trade near record highs; Sensex up 350 pts, Nifty tests 26,300

Glenmark Pharma gains 2% on positive US FDA inspection report; details here

Indo Tech Transformers up 4% on bagging ₹91 crore order for NTPC projects

Whirlpool of India shares tumble 12% after block trades; likely seller here

Inside Nifty's rise to new highs: Stocks and sectors driving the comeback

Topics :The Smart InvestorSansera EngineeringSmallcapAuto industrystock market tradingQ2 resultsMarket trends

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story