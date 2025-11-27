Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Paytm shares rise as RBI gives final nod to operate as payment aggregator

Paytm shares rise as RBI gives final nod to operate as payment aggregator

Paytm operator's shares rose 2 per cent after RBI gave a final authorisation to operate as a payment aggregator, enabling unrestricted merchant onboarding on its platform

Paytm share price

Paytm NFC card soundbox

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. rose nearly 2 per cent on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave a final authorisation to operate as a payment aggregator, enabling unrestricted merchant onboarding after earlier curbs were lifted.
 
The Paytm operator's stock rose as much as 1.76 per cent during the day to ₹1,309.1 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 26 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.5 per cent higher at ₹1,288 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:16 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at less than 1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 26 per cent this year, compared to an 11.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Paytm operator has a total market capitalisation of ₹82,314.84 crore. 
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Paytm gets final nod from RBI 

Paytm Payments Services Ltd. (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications, received the final nod from the RBI to operate as a payment aggregator about three months after the company received the regulator’s in-principle approval.
 
The licence allows PPSL to onboard merchants, facilitating online transactions for them. The approval also comes at a time when the company is focused on growing its payments business. With the approval, Paytm will rival other payment aggregator firms such as Razorpay, Cashfree Payments and Infibeam’s CCAvenue.

Also Read

Patel engineering

Why did Patel Engineering share zoom 16% in trade today? Find out here

Stock Market LIVE, November 27

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks trade near record highs; Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tests 26,300

NACL Industries share price

NACL Ind hits 5% upper circuit as board to consider fund raising on Dec 1

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma rises 2% on positive US FDA inspection report; details here

Salasar Techno Engineering share price

Salasar Techno Engineering jumps 8% on securing two orders from RVNL

 
“... we would like to inform you that Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI’) on November 26, 2025 has granted Certificate of Authorisation (‘COA’) to Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited (‘the Company’), to operate as a Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007,” the company said.   ALSO READ | Sensex hits new high, surged over 14% post breakout in past; check outlook

Paytm Q2 results 

Paytm delivered a healthy quarter, largely in line with estimates, supported by robust revenue growth and disciplined cost management, resulting in a strong adjusted profit. 
 
In the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY2026),  Paytm’s total revenue from operations grew by 24.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 7.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹2,060 crore.
 
Paytm Payments Services (PPSL), the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, reported revenue (including other operating revenue) was up 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹1,223 crore during the quarter. Net payment revenue was up 28 per cent YoY at ₹594 crore due to improved payment processing margin, high-quality device additions and early onset of festive season, Paytm said in the earnings release.

More From This Section

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Sansera hits new high, zooms 85% from March low; what's driving this stock?

Whirlpool of India share price

Whirlpool of India shares tumble 12% after block trades; likely seller here

Tata Motor's upgraded BS VI vehicles

Nifty Auto at new high; here's why Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland rose 5% today

Mangalam Drugs & Organics share price

Mangalam Drugs & Organics shares hits 10% lower circuit; here's why

The Sensex hit a new life-time high for the first time in the year 2025 on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Sensex hits new high, surged over 14% post breakout in past; check outlook

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Paytm Payments Bank One 97 Communications Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon