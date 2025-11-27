Glenmark Pharma rises 2% on positive US FDA inspection report; details here
The company informed exchanges that it has received the EIR from the US FDA for its formulations manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina, with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) statusSI Reporter New Delhi
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price today: Shares of research-led global pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were high in demand on bourses on Thursday after receiving the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The company’s share price rose 2 per cent to ₹1,958 per share during intraday trading.
The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock
continued its northward trajectory on the bourses on Thursday. At 10:49 AM, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was quoting at ₹1,950, up 1.5 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,921.30 on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading near its peak at 26,292.95, up 87.65 points, or 0.33 per cent .
So far during the day, a total of 0.73 million equity shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, valued at ₹143.7 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹2,284.80–₹1,275.50 on the NSE. As of November 27, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ market capitalisation stood at ₹55,029.16 crore on the NSE. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
FDA inspection update
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results
Earlier on November 14, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a 72.2 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹610.43 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025, driven by its licensing deal with AbbVie for the investigational asset ISB 2001. The company had posted a PAT of ₹354.49 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to its regulatory filing.
The company's consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹6,046.87 crore, up from ₹3,433.8 crore in Q2 FY25. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹3,894.98 crore, compared with ₹3,000.64 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices