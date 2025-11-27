Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price today: Shares of research-led global pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were high in demand on bourses on Thursday after receiving the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The company’s share price rose 2 per cent to ₹1,958 per share during intraday trading.

So far during the day, a total of 0.73 million equity shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, valued at ₹143.7 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹2,284.80–₹1,275.50 on the NSE. As of November 27, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ market capitalisation stood at ₹55,029.16 crore on the NSE.

ALSO READ | Mangalam Drugs & Organics shares hits 10% lower circuit; here's why “With this positive development, we will restart commercial manufacturing,” the pharmaceuticals company said in an exchange filing.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results

Earlier on November 14, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a 72.2 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹610.43 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025, driven by its licensing deal with AbbVie for the investigational asset ISB 2001. The company had posted a PAT of ₹354.49 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to its regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹6,046.87 crore, up from ₹3,433.8 crore in Q2 FY25. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹3,894.98 crore, compared with ₹3,000.64 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.