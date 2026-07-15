SAT adjourns FPI appeals after Sebi raises maintainability objections

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on pleas filed by five foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to August 3 following objections raised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on the maintainability of the applications.

The appeals have been filed by LTS Investment Fund, Cresta Fund, Asia Investment Corporation Mauritius, APMS Investment Fund and Albula Investment Fund.

The five FPIs were named by the now-defunct short-seller Hindenburg Research in its report on the Adani Group.

The FPIs, in their pleas, referred to Rule 4(3) of the Sebi (Procedure for Holding Inquiry and Imposing Penalties) Rules, 1995, claiming that it mandates the adjudicating officer to form an opinion on whether a formal inquiry should be held after considering the response of noticees to a show-cause notice.