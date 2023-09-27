Home / Markets / News / SAT dismisses Sebi penalty on Apollo Tyres in share buyback case

SAT dismisses Sebi penalty on Apollo Tyres in share buyback case

The present appeal was filed against the Sebi's order passed in November, 2018 that levied a penalty of Rs 65 lakh on Apollo Tyres for violation of buyback rules

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday quashed the order passed by Sebi imposing a fine of Rs 65 lakh on Apollo Tyres for violating norms pertaining to buyback of shares back in 2003.

Dismissing the regulator's directive, the appellate tribunal has directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to refund the penalty amount deposited by Apollo Tyres within four weeks, according to the SAT order.

The present appeal was filed against the Sebi's order passed in November, 2018 that levied a penalty of Rs 65 lakh on Apollo Tyres for violation of buyback rules.

It was alleged that shares of Apollo Tyres were bought back by the company and its promoters in contravention of the relevant section of the Companies Act and Sebi regulations. The violations were allegedly committed by the company in 2003.

According to Sebi, Apollo Tyres did not follow any of the methods for repurchase of shares as specified under the buyback regulation.

Under the Regulation 4(1) of buyback, a company can buy back shares through tender offer, open market through book building process via stock exchange and from odd-lot holders.

"The impugned (Sebi's) order cannot be sustained and is quashed... We have been informed that the penalty amount has been deposited by the appellant under protest. S

"Since we have quashed the order, the respondent (Sebi) is directed to refund the amount within 4 weeks," a bench consisting of Justice Tarun Agarwala and presiding officer Meera Swarup said.

The ruling in 2018 came after the SAT in January 2017 had set aside the over Rs 1 crore penalty imposed by Sebi on Apollo Tyres in the matter and had directed the regulator to pass a fresh order.

According to the tribunal, the overall penalty amount was in excess of the limit prescribed under the Sebi Act.

Also Read

Apollo Tyres: Valuations reflect positives, margin expansion a key trigger

Sebi's success rate before Securities Appellate Tribunal improves

Securities and Appellate Tribunal to pronounce Zee verdict on Monday

Finance Ministry notifies 31 state benches of GST appellate tribunal

MRF hits Rs 100,000 mark; stock touches record high on the BSE

Sebi fines Rs 2 lakh on CDSL Ventures over delay in audit reporting

Valiant Lab IPO sees nearly 33% subscription on first day of bidding

FPIs pull out $1.7 bn in Sept amid rising US bond yields, worst since Jan

Gift Nifty sets record single day trading of 3.86 mn contracts worth $15 bn

Sai Silks gains 10.3%, SignatureGlobal soars 19% over issue price on debut

Topics :SEBISecurities and Appellate TribunalApollo Tyres

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story