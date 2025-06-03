Nifty PSU BankCurrent Levels: 7,114 Upside Potential: 12.5% Support: 7,040; 6,700; 6,600 Resistance: 7,250; 7,450; 7,550; 7,685 The Nifty PSU Bank index is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the index holds above 6,700 - 6,600 levels. Whereas, near support for the banking index exists at 7,040 levels. On the upside, the Nifty PSU Bank index can potentially surge to record highs around the 8,000-mark. Interim resistance can be anticipated around 7,250, 7,450, 7,550 and 7,685 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
SBICurrent Price: ₹814 Upside Potential: 12.4% Support: ₹808; ₹790 Resistance: ₹820; ₹828; ₹855 SBI stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as it trades above ₹790, with near support at ₹808 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above ₹828 for gaining likely upside momentum. The life-time high for the stock stands at ₹894. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹915 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹820 and ₹855 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Infy, TCS, HCLTech: IT stocks staring at further losses; hint tech charts
Bank of Baroda (BoB)Current Price: ₹255 Upside Potential: 17.7% Support: ₹242 Resistance: ₹267; ₹277 Bank of Baroda stock had given a breakout on the daily scale on May 29; the near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹242 levels. On the upside, the stock may surge towards ₹300-mark, thus surpassing its earlier high around ₹291 levels. Interim resistance for the stock is seen at ₹267 and ₹277 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Canara BankCurrent Price: ₹117 Upside Potential: 13.7% Support: ₹114; ₹107 Resistance: ₹120; ₹124 Canara Bank seems on course to rally past its peak at ₹127.70, and record a new high around ₹133 levels. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹114, below which strong support stands at ₹107 levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹120 and ₹124 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
