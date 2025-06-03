SBI, BoB, Canara Bank shares aim for new highs this June; can it happen?

The Nifty PSU Bank index has surged 30% from its March low, with 7 out of 12 bank stocks up more than 25%. Here's a technical outlook on key bank stocks - SBI, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank.

premium SBI, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank may rally to record high levels, suggest technical charts. (Photo: Shutterstock)