Blue Water Logistics shares made a positive debut on NSE under the SME category, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Blue Water Logistics share price listed at ₹141 per share on NSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹4.4 per cent over the issue price of ₹135 per share.
IPO listing price was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Blue Water Logistics were trading around ₹139 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4, or 2.96 per cent, over the issue price, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities.
The public offering aims to raise ₹40.5 crore by offering a fresh issue of 3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹132 to ₹135 per equity share. The basis of the allotment of Blue Water Logistics IPO was finalised on Friday, May 30, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) closed for bidding on Thursday, May 29, 2025, receiving a decent response from investors.
Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar for the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), from the net issue proceeds, the company plans to utilise ₹10.5 crore to meet capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of vehicles and their body building. In addition, ₹20 crore will be used to meet working capital requirements and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Hyderabad-based Blue Water Logistics is engaged in the business of providing logistics and supply chain solutions. Its key services include freight forwarding, customs clearance, and transportation handling services. It is a Multimodal Transport Operator registered under the Multimodal Transportation of Goods Act 1993 to carry on the business of multimodal transportation. The company operates through five branch offices situated in the cities of Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, and Thane. As of March 31, 2025, the company owns 25 commercial vehicles used for diverse transportation purposes.
