Blue Water Logistics shares made a positive debut on NSE under the SME category, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Blue Water Logistics share price listed at ₹141 per share on NSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹4.4 per cent over the issue price of ₹135 per share.

IPO listing price was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Blue Water Logistics were trading around ₹139 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4, or 2.96 per cent, over the issue price, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Blue Water Logistics IPO details The public offering aims to raise ₹40.5 crore by offering a fresh issue of 3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹132 to ₹135 per equity share. The basis of the allotment of Blue Water Logistics IPO was finalised on Friday, May 30, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) closed for bidding on Thursday, May 29, 2025, receiving a decent response from investors. Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar for the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.