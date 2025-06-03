Ola Electric Mobility, YES Bank shares fall up to 7% after huge block deals

Share prices of two-three wheeler company, Ola Electric Mobility, and, the private lender, YES Bank dipped up to 7 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after huge block deals were executed at these counters.

Share price of YES Bank dipped 7 per cent to ₹21.55 on the NSE in intra-day trade today. Till 09:26 AM; a combined 1,144 million equity shares representing 3.6 per cent of total equity of YES Bank changed hands on the NSE (684.46 million shares) and BSE (459.96 million shares).

Shares of Ola Electric slipped 6 per cent to ₹50.55, after 183.31 million equity shares or 4.2 per cent of total equity capital of the company changed hands on the NSE, the data shows.

According to media reports, Hyundai Motor Company, which held 2.47 per cent holding, was likely to be the seller in Ola Electric transaction, while, a leading Private Equity firm was a likely seller in the YES Bank transaction. Meanwhile, share price of YES Bank had zoomed 45 per cent from its March 2025 low of ₹16.02, to close at ₹23.28 on the NSE on Monday. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately. The board of directors of YES Bank are scheduled to meet today i.e. Tuesday, June 03, 2025, inter alia, to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares, debt securities and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods, subject to such approvals as may be required.

Last month, on May 9, 2025, YES Bank said that Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) will acquire 20 per cent stake in YES Bank to become the bank’s largest shareholder. SMBC entered into a definitive agreement on 9 May 2025 to acquire 20 per cent stake in YES Bank through a secondary stake purchase of 13.19 per cent from SBI and 6.81 per cent aggregate stake from other bank shareholders (Investor Banks) including Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. SBI and the seven Investor Banks had invested in the Bank as part of the YES Bank Reconstruction Scheme in March 2020.

SMBC is among the leading foreign banks in India and SMFG's wholly-owned subsidiary, SMFG India Credit Company Limited, is among the largest diversified NBFCs in India. Meanwhile, according to media reports SMBC is preparing to approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a licence to operate a wholly owned subsidiary. The move by Japan's second-largest banking group is seen as part of a plan to acquire a controlling stake in the private sector lender, the media reported. With regard to this, YES Bank clarified that the bank is not privy to discussions in relation to matters stated in the article. Further, references to the bank having 'road map' discussions with the RBI are factually incorrect. The bank will comply with the requirements of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, as and when required, YES Bank said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS The transaction is a significant milestone to drive YES Bank's next phase of growth, profitability and value creation and we expect to leverage SMBC's global expertise in this phase, YES Bank said.

Meanwhile, shares of Ola Electric were trading close to its 52-week low of ₹ 45.35 touched on April 7, 2025. The company's loss widened to ₹870 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), it was ₹416 crore in the same quarter of last year. The revenue from operations declined 59.5 per cent YoY to ₹611 crore in Q4FY25, the company had reported the same as ₹1,598 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Ola Electric reported a 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) improvement in gross margins for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The company expects gross margins in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1 FY26) to improve by an additional 10 per cent over the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4 FY25).