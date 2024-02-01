SBI, BoB, PSB: Track these levels while riding the rally in PSU Banks

Shares of PSU bank were seen outperforming the markets with gains up to 6 per cent post announcement of the Interim Budget 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a fiscal deficit target of 5.1 per cent and net borrowing of Rs 11.75 lakh crore for FY25. Post which, a notable dip was witnessed in the 10-year government bond yield to 7.048 per cent.

The focus is likely to remain on banks, with the upcoming Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting from February 06 - 08 next week.

Meanwhile, given the sharp rally in select PSU shares, here are the key levels as per charts for market percipients to keep a track while riding the current rally.