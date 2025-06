SBI Card stock up 48% in 2025: Time to bet amid rising spends?

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card)

Credit card spends are now seen hovering around the $2 trillion mark per month. As per the Reserve Bank of India data, credit card spends increased by 14.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1.89 trillion in May 2025. In the month of April 2025, credit card spending had topped the $2 trillion mark.Among individual credit card issuers, HDFC Bank witnessed the biggest growth in monthly credit card spends in absolute terms, followed by ICICI Bank, SBI Card and Axis Bank.SBI Cards and Payment Services, the only-listed stock among pure card players, clocked a 22.8 per cent YoY growth at ₹32,389 crore. READ MORE The RBI data highlighted that the overall cards in circulation grew by 7.6 per cent YoY to 111.19 million. As per reports, SBI Card had crossed the 20 million credit card issue mark last year in November. The company recently inked a pact with Bank of Maharashtra to issue co-branded credit cards.On the bourses, SBI Card stock has zoomed by 48 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2025. In comparison, the benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty are up 5 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.Against this background, should you bet on SBI Card stock, one of the largest players and the only pure credit card-listed stock on the NSE and BSE? Here's what the technical charts suggest.Current Price: ₹988Upside Potential: 16.4%Downside Risk: 16%Support: ₹937; ₹900; ₹880Resistance: ₹1,013; ₹1,050; ₹1,090; ₹1,122Given the sharp rally at the counter, SBI Card stock is seen trading above key moving averages across time-frames. The long-term chart suggests that the overall bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹937.On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,150 levels; with intermediate resistance likely around ₹1,050, ₹1,090 and ₹1,122 levels.Meanwhile, in the short-term, the stock may witness some consolidation with overhead resistance seen at ₹1,013 levels. As long as the stock trades this level, it risks the possibility of a decline towards ₹830 levels. Interim support can be anticipated around ₹937, ₹900 and ₹880 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART