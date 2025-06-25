SBI Card stock up 48% in 2025: Time to bet amid rising spends?

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card)Current Price: ₹988 Upside Potential: 16.4% Downside Risk: 16% Support: ₹937; ₹900; ₹880 Resistance: ₹1,013; ₹1,050; ₹1,090; ₹1,122 Given the sharp rally at the counter, SBI Card stock is seen trading above key moving averages across time-frames. The long-term chart suggests that the overall bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹937. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,150 levels; with intermediate resistance likely around ₹1,050, ₹1,090 and ₹1,122 levels. Meanwhile, in the short-term, the stock may witness some consolidation with overhead resistance seen at ₹1,013 levels. As long as the stock trades this level, it risks the possibility of a decline towards ₹830 levels. Interim support can be anticipated around ₹937, ₹900 and ₹880 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app