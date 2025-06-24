Credit card spends up 14.5% to ₹1.89 trn in May 2025; HDFC, SBI lead

Credit card spends grew by 14.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.89 trillion in May 2025, supported by healthy growth in net card additions, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. Spends increased 2.7 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) from April 2025.
In April, credit card spends touched Rs 1.84 trillion, and in March, spends topped Rs 2 trillion.
“We expect credit card spends to remain stable in FY26 supported by consumption tailwinds. Net new card additions are expected to see some improvement in FY26, though lenders will prioritise better credit quality as well as focus on cross-sell to existing customers rather than aggressive acquisitions,” said analysts at IDBI Capital.
HDFC Bank, the leading credit card issuer, saw its spends grow nearly 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 51,747 crore, while ICICI Bank’s spends rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 34,515 crore. SBI Cards' spends registered a 22.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise to Rs 32,389 crore. Meanwhile, Axis Bank’s spends increased 16.79 per cent Y-o-Y during this period to Rs 22,455 crore.
The overall number of cards in circulation was up 7.64 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.71 per cent M-o-M to 111.19 million. Net card additions in May stood at nearly 760,000 as against a growth of approximately 550,000 in April 2025.
In April, the leading credit card issuer—HDFC Bank—added 274,819 cards. SBI Cards added 126,772 cards, while ICICI Bank saw a decline of 31,645 in net credit card additions. Axis Bank’s card additions stood at 105,590 during the month.