Should you bet on SBI Cards and Payment post its Q2? Analysts weigh

The brokerage sees no upside from current levels and expects the return on assets (RoA) to remain below the normalised level through our forecast period. “The stock is trading at 40x/27x PE FY26E/27E, leaving no room for upside,” Nuvama noted.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Morgan Stanley has maintained its ‘Underweight’ rating and has cut the target to ₹700 per share from ₹710.

The brokerage believes SBI Card has steep valuations and market estimates of credit costs and earnings are too optimistic. It sees a structural risk to growth, return on equity (RoE) and de-rating.

On the other hand, ICICI Direct has upgraded the rating to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’, and raised the target to ₹1,100 per share from ₹1,000.

“While delinquencies seem to peak out with a gradual improvement in credit cost, revival in growth remains an imperative catalyst. Strong festive and corporate spends, aided by goods and services tax (GST)-cut driven consumption and lower funding costs, underpin earnings visibility,” the brokerage noted.