Should you bet on SBI Cards and Payment post its Q2? Analysts weigh

Brokerages' view on SBI Card stock
SBI Card Q2 results: Key highlights
- The company reported a net profit of ₹445 crore, as compared to ₹404 crore a year ago and ₹556 crore in Q1.
- Its revenue from operations stood at ₹4,961 crore, as compared to ₹4,421 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).
- Card issuance grew 7per cent Q-o-Q to 9.36 lakh, while spends grew 31 per cent Y-o-Y and 15 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,07,063 crore, keeping market share stable. Despite higher transactors, receivables rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹59,845 crore.
- Cost of funds improved 69 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 6.4 per cent, keeping net interest margins (NIM) steady at 11.2 per cent, despite higher transactors.
- Festive-related campaign led to a higher cost-to-income at 56.8 per cent. Sequential improvement witnessed in asset quality as credit cost declined 60 bps to 9 per cent, gross non-performing asset/ net non-performing asset (GNPA/ NNPA) dipped 22/ 13 bps to 2.85 per cent/ 1.29 per cent.
SBI Card management guidance
- Management guided gross credit cost would trend down from current levels over the next two quarters. While an exact range was not provided, they stated that the credit cost would be below 9 per cent.
- It reiterated full-year cost-to-income guidance of 54–56 per cent and said, given strong corporate spends, the outcome is likely to be at the higher end of the range.
- The company has reduced receivables growth guidance to 10–12 per cent from 12–14 per cent in Q1FY26, and this remains unchanged.
