SBI Funds slips 7%, hits new low post Q2 results; down 24% from issue price

SBI Funds Management share price movement

SBI Funds Management hit a new low of ₹433.55, falling 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after the company announced its second quarter (July to September) results.

The stock quoted at its lowest level since listing on July 21, 2026. Currently, SBI Funds Management trades 24 per cent lower against its issue price of ₹574 per share.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates At 12:32 PM, SBI Funds Management quoted 4 per cent lower at ₹445.65 on the BSE, compared to a 0.15 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 2.52 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

SBI Funds Management – Brokerages view post Q2 results SBI Funds Management is one of India’s leading asset management companies, backed by the strong lineage of the State Bank of India and its joint venture partnership with AMUNDI, a globally renowned asset manager based in France. The company offers a comprehensive suite of investment solutions, including actively managed and passive mutual funds, portfolio management services, and alternative investment products. SBI Funds Management delivered a steady performance during the quarter, supported by healthy equity and passive flows, sustained systematic investment plan (SIP) momentum, rising retail participation, and continued investments in people and technology.

However, SBI Funds Management’s Q2FY27 profit after tax (PAT) of ₹701 crore (-6.0 per cent year-on-year(YoY) fell short of estimates (₹766 crore), weighed down by operating expenses of ₹301 crore (+24.3 per cent YoY), according to analysts at Equirus Securities. Revenue yield eased 0.6 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 36.1 bps. Non-mutual fund yields, excluding advisory, stood at 35-40 bps. ALSO READ: Indian banks face tighter liquidity, rising risks, says Axis Bank CEO SBI Funds Management’s equity quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) grew 5.6 per cent QoQ, trailing the industry’s 6.6 per cent growth, lowering market share by 12 bps QoQ to 12.53 per cent. Monthly systematic-flow market share declined further to 12.0 per cent in September 2026 from 12.65 per cent in June 2026. SIP AUM was broadly unchanged QoQ at ₹2.07 trillion, while market share eased to 11.59 per cent from 11.64 per cent. New SIP additions totaled 1.9 million in Q2FY27, with market share at 9.94 per cent vs 10.6 per cent in Q1FY27, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, SBI Funds Management’s scheme performance have broadly been in range with more than 50 per cent of the equity/hybrid AUM in Q1/Q2 in the 3-year timeframe as of September 2026, while estimated equity net flows remained healthy. The brokerage firms aid it models a 13 per cent MF AQAAUM compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and 10 per cent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) CAGR over FY26-FY29E. Franchise strength, a wide distribution network and expansion in alternatives is likely to help SBI Funds Management capitalise on industry tailwinds, analysts said and retained a ‘Long’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹540 per share.