Apollo Micro Systems share price rallies 10% after record Q2 performance

Apollo Micro Systems shares defied the market weakness on Monday, rallying nearly 10 per cent in early trade after the company reported strong results for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY27).

The stock opened sharply higher at ₹390 and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹410 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 9:48 AM, the stock was trading 6 per cent higher at ₹397. It featured among the most actively traded stocks on the NSE by both volume and value, with nearly 11 million shares worth ₹429.22 crore changing hands, according to exchange data.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading 136 points, or 0.63 per cent, lower at 22,461. Apollo Micro Systems Q2 results For the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), Apollo Micro Systems said it reported record performance across all key metrics. The firm reported a 54 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹46 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹30 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Markets rebound, Sensex jumps over 300 pts, Nifty above 22,600; Metal stocks gain Consolidated revenue from operations rose 72 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹388 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹225 crore in Q2FY26.

Ebitda increased 88 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹111 crore from ₹59 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda margin expanded to 28.6 per cent in Q2FY27 from 26.3 per cent in the September quarter of FY26. Apollo Micro Systems order book Apollo Micro Systems' consolidated order book stood at an all-time high of ₹1,765 crore as of September 30, 2026, the company said in a filing. For the first half of FY27 (H1FY27), the company reported a 49.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in PAT to ₹71.4 crore, compared with ₹47.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue for H1FY27 grew 78.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹639.4 crore from ₹358.8 crore in H1FY26. Ebitda rose 64.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹164.9 crore during the six-month period under review.

Apollo Micro Systems stock: Technical view Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, said that Apollo Micro Systems is trading near ₹395, with support around ₹365–375 and resistance at ₹440-445. The stock is consolidating below resistance, while the price remains above the 100 and 200 EMAs. RSI near 48 indicates neutral momentum. Fresh buying should be considered only after a decisive breakout above ₹445 with strong volume; a breakdown below ₹365 may weaken the structure further. "Our best-ever Q2 performance reflects strong execution, resilience and an unwavering focus on key priorities. Building on this momentum, we will accelerate execution, sharpen our strategic focus and remain responsive to the evolving needs of the defence sector. With significant opportunities ahead, we are committed to strengthening our capabilities, advancing national defence preparedness and delivering with greater speed, discipline and purpose,” Baddam Karunakar Reddy, MD, said in a statement.