SBI MF launches quality focused thematic fund; MSE to appoint market makers

State Bank of India (SBI) Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of SBI Quality Fund, a thematic fund which will take a quality-oriented approach to investing. The scheme, which will be managed by Anup Upadhyay, also has the mandate to invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Union MF enters SIF race with Arthaya’s launch

Union Asset Management Company on Tuesday announced its entry into the specialised investment fund (SIF) space with the launch of Arthaya SIF. The AMC plans to use the platform to offer strategies intended to complement traditional portfolios combining tactical flexibility with structured risk management.

MSE to appoint market makers