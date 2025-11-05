Home / Markets / News / New launches, premiumisation to drive M&M's continued outperformance

New launches, premiumisation to drive M&M's continued outperformance

Mahindra & Mahindra beats Q2 expectations; brokerages see sustained growth led by strong SUV demand, premium models, and new product launches

In the tractor segment, volumes jumped 32 per cent Y-o-Y to 123,000 units.
Aided by improved margins in key segments and higher other income, auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported better-than-expected earnings performance in the September quarter. Brokerages expect the company to maintain its outperformance in the auto segment, supported by new launches and a healthy booking pipeline.
 
The stock has gained 24 per cent over the past year compared to the benchmark Nifty Auto index’s 13 per cent return.
 
SUVs and premium models drive growth
 

The company posted a 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenues, powered by a 16 per cent increase in volumes and a 4.5 per cent improvement in realisations. Within the auto segment, sports utility vehicle (SUV) volumes rose 7 per cent to 146,000 units in the quarter.
 
M&M sold 30,000 electric vehicles between March 25 and October 31 this year, increasing its e-SUV penetration to 8.7 per cent in Q2 compared to the industry average of 7.4 per cent. The company has maintained its mid-to-high teens volume growth guidance for SUVs in FY26. Growth over the next few years is expected to come from new launches across electric, hybrid, and internal combustion engine (ICE) models.
 
The company’s revenue market share in SUVs rose 390 basis points to 25.7 per cent. In the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment (up to 3.5 tonnes), volumes grew 13 per cent to 70,000 units, taking its market share to 53.2 per cent, up 100 basis points Y-o-Y. LCV demand has improved post-GST rate cuts and is expected to remain strong in the second half of FY26, with the segment projected to grow at low double digits.
 
M&M said volumes were temporarily hit by GST transition and logistics challenges during the quarter but recovered in October.
 
Tractor volumes and profitability surge
 
In the tractor segment, volumes jumped 32 per cent Y-o-Y to 123,000 units. The festive-season demand was buoyed by favourable rainfall, healthy reservoir levels, and supportive government policies. M&M continues to lead the tractor market with a 43 per cent share, up 50 basis points Y-o-Y.
 
The management has raised its FY26 tractor volume guidance from 5–7 per cent to 10–12 per cent.
 
Margins improve despite transition costs
 
Operating profit rose 23 per cent, comfortably beating estimates, while margins expanded by 20 basis points. Tractor margins improved by 220 basis points Y-o-Y to 19.7 per cent. Auto margins, however, contracted slightly by 35 basis points to 9.2 per cent due to contract manufacturing for e-SUVs. Excluding this impact, auto margins would have risen by 80 basis points to 10.3 per cent.
 
Brokerages bullish on Mahindra’s outlook
 
Brokerages remain positive on the stock. Nomura Research reiterated M&M as its top auto sector pick. Analysts Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera expect the company’s SUV growth to outperform the industry at 18 per cent, 11 per cent, and 7 per cent during FY26–28, driven by premiumisation and a strong product cycle. The brokerage also raised its tractor volume growth forecast to 12 per cent for FY26 and 5 per cent for FY27.
 
Motilal Oswal Research also has a buy rating. Analyst Aniket Mhatre believes M&M is well positioned to outperform across core businesses, supported by rural recovery and robust product launches in both utility vehicles and tractors.
 
The company is projected to post annual revenue growth of 16 per cent, operating profit growth of 17 per cent, and net profit growth of 19 per cent over FY25–28.

