SBI shares: Strong NII, improving margins drive analysts' optimism after Q2

India's largest lender posted its earnings during market hours on Tuesday and ended the day almost 2 per cent lower. However, in early Wednesday trading today, SBI shares were 1.8 per cent higher at ₹987.75 apiece on the BSE.

Global investment bank Jefferies called SBI its "top pick from the sector" and believes that CET-1 CAR at 13 per cent, healthy ROEs & scope to monetise stakes in businesses can support growth.

Analysts further noted that despite treasury volatility and slower loan growth vs peers, core trends remain healthy with improving margins and benign asset quality. It added that SBI is also "relatively well positioned" to navigate the ECL transition, given its lower net slippage rates over the past 5–7 years compared with other PSU banks.

Both NII and margins were ahead of estimates.

NII, a key metric, grew 14 per cent YoY to 49140 crore, a 3 per cent beat as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services' (MOFSL) estimates. NIMs expanded by 8 bps sequentially to 2.94 per cent versus estimates of 2.83 per cent. The bank has maintained its domestic NIM guidance of 3 per cent-plus in FY27.

Loan book grew 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while deposits grew 12 per cent YoY, aided by FCNR(B) deposits of $10.9 billion.

Antique, therefore, raised NII estimates by 3 per cent for FY27E/FY28E, on better margins factoring in 50bps of rate hikes, but cut other income estimates on lower treasury gains. "Consequently, we revise our FY27/28/29E earnings by +2 per cent/0 per cent/-5 per cent," the brokerage said, maintaining a 'BUY' rating with a lower target of ₹1,155 (from ₹1,255).