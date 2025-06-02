Scoda Tubes IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Scoda Tubes shares is expected to be finalised today, Monday, June 2, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, May 30, 2025, after receiving a solid response from investors and getting oversubscribed by 57.37 times.

Here's how to check Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status online:

Once the Scoda Tubes IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the issue registrar. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status:

Check Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp Check Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html Scoda Tubes IPO final subscription status The ₹220 crore public offering of Scoda Tubes, offered at a price band of ₹130 to ₹140 with a lot size of 100 shares, received bids for 63,11,23,200 shares against the 1,10,00,086 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 57.37 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE. Among the individual categories, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand by oversubscribing the quota reserved for them by 121.72 times. This was followed by Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 72.97 times, and retail investors, at 20.89 times.

Scoda Tubes IPO grey market premium (GMP) today FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY The unlisted shares of Scoda Tubes were commanding a strong premium in the grey market on Monday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, Scoda Tubes shares were trading at around ₹160.5 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹20.5 or 14.64 per cent over the issue price. Scoda Tubes IPO details Scoda Tubes IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 15.7 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,000 to bid for one lot or 100 shares of Scoda Tubes IPO (taking the upper end of the IPO price into consideration). A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 14 lots or 1,400 shares, amounting to ₹1,96,000. Shares of Scoda Tubes are scheduled to make their D-Street debut on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, by listing on the BSE and NSE.