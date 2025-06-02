Stocks to watch today, June 2: Vi, Nykaa, IndiGo, Adani Energy, AstraZeneca

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, June 2, 2025: Indian equity markets are poised for a muted start following three straight months of gains, even as US President Donald Trump's tariff news continues to make headlines.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a muted start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 17 points or 0.07 per cent at 24,853 as of 7:20 AM.

Most equity markets in Asia declined after Trump announced that he would increase tariffs on steel and aluminium to 50 per cent from 25 per cent. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was lower by 1.4 per cent while China's CSI 30 was down 0.5 per cent.

The stock market continues to experience volatility as China has now accused the US of violating its recent trade deal and stated that it will take measures to defend its interests. Meanwhile, Wall Street ended slightly lower on Friday amid renewed tariff tensions. The S&P 500 index fell by 0.01 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.13 per cent. ALSO READ: RBI monetary policy: 25-bp repo rate cut on the cards, shows BS poll Back home, on Friday, the BSE Sensex settled 182.01 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 81,451.01, while the Nifty50 fell 82.9 points or 0.33 per cent to end at 24,750.7. FIIs sold shares worth ₹6,449.7 crore, while DIIs net bought equities worth ₹9,095.9 crore.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today’s session: Q4 earnings corner: Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator reported a net loss of ₹7,166 crore, narrowing 6.62 per cent in the fourth quarter (January–March) of FY25 from ₹7,674 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, aided by lower expenses. On a sequential basis, however, the net loss widened by 8.42 per cent from ₹6,609 crore in the preceding quarter. FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa reported a 193 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹20.28 crore for Q4FY25, compared to ₹6.93 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 23.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,062 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹1,668 crore in Q4FY24.

Brightcom Group: The digital marketing and technology solutions provider said its consolidated profit jumped over threefold to ₹120.68 crore in the March quarter, compared to the year-ago period, mainly driven by higher revenues. Brightcom Group's operating income stood at ₹987.48 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹704.60 crore. Apollo Hospitals: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹389.6 crore for the quarter ended Q4 FY25, marking a growth of nearly 54 per cent from ₹253.8 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company’s profit remained largely flat, recording a 4.65 per cent increase. Coffee Day Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹114.16 crore for the quarter ended Q4 FY25, against a ₹296.40 crore loss in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company reported a loss of ₹296.40 crore in the December quarter.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The pharma major reported a 48 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended 31 March to ₹58.25 crore. Total revenue from operations stood at ₹480.48 crore, up 25.3 per cent year-on-year. Puravankara: The Bengaluru-headquartered real estate major saw its consolidated losses widen to ₹88 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, from a loss of ₹6.71 crore in the same quarter last financial year. Revenue from operations for the quarter declined 40.4 per cent to ₹563.7 crore.

Other stocks in news: Metal stocks: Indian steel and aluminum stocks will be in focus after President Donald Trump said he would be increasing tariffs to 50 per cent from 25 per cent. The new rates would become effective Wednesday, June 4. IndiGo: India's largest airline announced placing an order for another 30 wide-body A350 planes with Airbus, taking the total number of such aircraft to 60. In April last year, the airline placed a firm order for 30 A350 aircraft, and there was an option to order 70 more such planes. Adani Energy Solutions: Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled firm approved raising ₹4,300 crore via a stake sale. The company has secured a ₹1,660 crore inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra, strengthening its presence in the sector.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The auto maker reported a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 84,110 units in May. In the utility vehicles segment, the company sold 52,431 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 21 per cent, as compared to 43,218 units in May last year. Infosys: The information technology major's business process management arm, Infosys BPM, launched AI agents for invoice processing in its Accounts Payable on Cloud solution, powered by Infosys Topaz, transforming traditional human-driven processes. Cipla: The pharma major announced that the United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) conducted a cGMP inspection at its Bommasandra facility from 26–30 May 2025, issuing one Form 483 observation, which is said to be promptly addressed.