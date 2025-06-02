Dividend, bonus, rights issue: L&T, Nuvama Wealth & 3 others in focus

Ex-dividend date, June 3, 2025: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Nuvama Wealth Management, and four other companies are expected to be in focus today as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, June 3, 2025. In light of recent announcements regarding corporate action such as dividends, bonus issues, and rights issues, drawing attention from investors.

It should be noted that the record date and ex-date for the mentioned stocks are the same.

Shares trading ex-date for final and interim dividend

Atishay has declared a final dividend of ₹1 per share, L&T ₹34 per share, and Sunshield Chemicals ₹2.5 per share, according to corporate action data by BSE. These dividends will only be paid to shareholders who own the shares before June 3, 2025, which is the ex-dividend and record date for all three companies.

Meanwhile, Nuvama Wealth Management has announced an interim dividend of ₹69 per share. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY An interim dividend is the dividend paid by a company to its shareholders before the end of its financial year and before the final dividend is declared. On the other hand, a final dividend is the dividend declared by a company after the end of its financial year, based on its full-year profits, and is approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Rights issue Rajnish Wellness has announced a rights issue involving 48,67,00,618 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each, amounting to a total issue size of ₹49.9 crore.