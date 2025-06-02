Dividend, bonus, rights issue: L&T, Nuvama Wealth & 3 others in focus
Ex-dividend date, June 3, 2025: The ex-date refers to when a stock began trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues or bonus issuesSI Reporter Mumbai
Ex-dividend date, June 3, 2025: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Nuvama Wealth Management, and four other companies are expected to be in focus today as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, June 3, 2025. In light of recent announcements regarding corporate action such as dividends, bonus issues, and rights issues, drawing attention from investors.
It should be noted that the record date and ex-date for the mentioned stocks are the same.
Shares trading ex-date for final and interim dividend
Atishay has declared a final dividend of ₹1 per share, L&T ₹34 per share, and Sunshield Chemicals ₹2.5 per share, according to corporate action data by BSE. These dividends will only be paid to shareholders who own the shares before June 3, 2025, which is the ex-dividend and record date for all three companies.
Meanwhile, Nuvama Wealth Management has announced an interim dividend of ₹69 per share.
An interim dividend is the dividend paid by a company to its shareholders before the end of its financial year and before the final dividend is declared. On the other hand, a final dividend is the dividend declared by a company after the end of its financial year, based on its full-year profits, and is approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Rights issue
Rajnish Wellness has announced a rights issue involving 48,67,00,618 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each, amounting to a total issue size of ₹49.9 crore.
A rights issue is a way for a company to raise additional capital by offering new shares to its existing shareholders, usually at a discounted price, in proportion to their current holdings.
The ex-date refers to when a stock began trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues or bonus issues. This means that on or after this date, dividend, subdivision (stock split), bonus issue, or rights issue will not be available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for receiving these benefits, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, subdivisions (stock split), or rights issues, however, are determined by the company based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.
