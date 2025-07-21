YES Bank share price up 2% as Q1 profit zooms 59% YoY; more details here

YES Bank share price: Private lender YES Bank share price was in demand on Monday, July 21, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 2.13 per cent to an intraday high of ₹20.60 per share.

At 11:05 AM, YES Bank share price was trading flat at ₹20.17 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 82,136.48 levels

Why did YES Bank share price rise today?

YES Bank's share price rose today, buoyed by its strong financial performance in the June quarter of FY2026 (Q1FY26).

The upbeat numbers were driven by a solid rise in both net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. NII, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 5.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,371 crore, while non-interest income surged 46.1 per cent to ₹1,752 crore. The net interest margin (NIM) held steady at 2.5 per cent for the quarter, unchanged from Q4FY25, indicating stable profitability. Although provisions rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹284 crore, they declined sequentially, providing some relief to investors. On the asset quality front, the bank maintained stability, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio flat at 1.60 per cent and net NPA at 0.30 per cent, as of June 30, 2025.

In terms of business growth, loans rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.41 trillion and deposits increased 4.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.75 trillion. The CASA ratio improved to 32.8 per cent, up from 30.8 per cent a year earlier, signalling stronger retail deposit traction. Prashant Kumar, managing director and CEO, YES Bank said, “The Bank entered the new financial year on a strong footing and delivered a robust performance with net profit rising to ₹801 crore, marking a 59.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Key metrics such as RoA (0.8 per cent), PPoP (₹1,358 crore), and NIM (2.5 per cent) showed notable improvement. Asset quality remained stable, CASA witnessed healthy growth, and CET1 strengthened to 14 per cent Other key highlights of the quarter were i) Credit rating upgrades from Moody’s, ICRA, and CARE underscore the Bank’s solid fundamentals and accelerating growth momentum ii) Sumitomo Mitsui Corporation Bank (SMBC) entered into definitive agreement to acquire about 20 per cent equity stake in YESBANK from SBI & Other Banks.”

About YES Bank YES Bank, a private sector bank in India, was established in 2004 and is headquartered in Mumbai. It offers a full range of financial services to individuals, corporates, and MSMEs. The bank’s portfolio includes retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, and digital banking solutions. With a strong focus on technology, YES Bank provides seamless online and mobile banking experiences, supporting a wide customer base across the country. Operating a robust network of branches and ATMs across all states and union territories, the bank has also developed specialised branches such as YES GRACE for women and YES SME for small businesses.