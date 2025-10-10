Sebi, bourses align penalty framework to ease brokers' compliance

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) and stock exchanges have rationalised and standardised the framework for penalties imposed on stock brokers. The revised framework, issued on October 10, aims to bring uniformity, reduce duplications, and limit reputational risks for brokerage firms.

Under the previous system, penalties for similar observations often differed across exchanges, and brokers with memberships in multiple exchanges could be penalised more than once for the same issue.

To review this system, Sebi had set up a working group comprising representatives from exchanges and broker associations. The recommendations of this group have now been incorporated into the new framework.

Lead exchange to impose penalties for common violations Under the revised structure, penalties will be imposed only by a lead exchange for violations common across multiple exchanges, thereby eliminating the risk of multiple penalties. In addition, the term penalty for minor procedural or technical lapses has been replaced with financial disincentive to avoid unnecessary reputational impact. Monetary fines replaced with advisories for minor lapses Other changes include replacing monetary penalties with advisories or warnings for first-time procedural lapses; reducing penalty amounts and introducing caps for certain violations; removing penalties on 40 types of violations; and rationalising others.