Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

"Irrespective of the cancellation of the Certificate of Registration, the Noticee shall continue to be liable for anything done or omitted to be done as a Stock Broker and continue to be responsible for payment of outstanding fees and dues, if any, payable to Sebi," the Sebi order stated.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), India's market regulator, has cancelled the certificate of registration of Karvy Stock Broking (KSBL). Sebi issued this order on May 31, Wednesday.