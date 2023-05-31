Home / Markets / News / Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Sebi had banned the Karvy and its promoters from the market for seven years through its order in April this year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), India's market regulator, has cancelled the certificate of registration of Karvy Stock Broking (KSBL). Sebi issued this order on May 31, Wednesday.
"Irrespective of the cancellation of the Certificate of Registration, the Noticee shall continue to be liable for anything done or omitted to be done as a Stock Broker and continue to be responsible for payment of outstanding fees and dues, if any, payable to Sebi," the Sebi order stated.

“This Order shall come into force with immediate effect,” it added.
Sebi had banned the Karvy and its promoters from the market for seven years through its order issued on April 28, 2023. This was done for various violations including misappropriation of clients’ securities and diverting the proceeds from pledging them to the stock broker’s associate companies. 

"The Depositories i.e. NSDL and CDSL, in order to prevent further misuse of clients’securities by KSBL, are  hereby directed not to act upon any instruction given by KSBL in pursuance of power of attorney given to KSBL by its clients, with immediate effect", the order further said.
Karvy will continue to be liable for any pending dues.

Also Read

Sebi penalises clearing corporations for violations in Karvy Broking case

Sebi bars Karvy Investor Services from onboarding new clients

Karvy Stock Broking, its promoter barred for 7 years from markets

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Penalty for margin shortfall in derivative trading to begin from Tuesday

Tega Industries freezes at 10% upper circuit on strong Q4 results

Jindal Saw soars 9%, hits new high in a weak market on healthy biz outlook

Campus Activewear extends fall; slips 12% in two days on weak Q4 results

As Nifty Pvt Bank index sets new peak; Here's how to trade banking stocks

Corporate earnings growth to drive the next leg of market rally: Analysts

Topics :SEBIKarvy Stock Broking Limited KSBLMarketsSecurities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: May 31 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story