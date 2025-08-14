Home / Markets / News / Sebi chairman urges stronger vigilance to defend markets from cyber risks

Sebi chairman urges stronger vigilance to defend markets from cyber risks

Tuhin Kanta Pandey calls for constant vigilance, cyber drills, and strong internal safeguards to protect exchanges and investors from escalating online threats

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Thursday stressed the need for constant vigilance, regular incident-response drills, and forensic readiness to guard against escalating cyber threats. 
Speaking at a cybersecurity training programme for regulated entities at the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), Pandey warned that even the perception of vulnerability can unsettle markets, irrespective of immediate financial losses. 
Recalling the 2010 Nasdaq breach — in which hackers accessed a system used by corporate boards to share confidential documents — he noted that while trading was unaffected, the incident “deeply shook confidence”. 
Sebi has, in recent years, strengthened cybersecurity norms, mandated regular cyber audits, and tightened reporting on technical glitches across exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, and market intermediaries. Safeguarding these “market utilities”, he added, is essential for capital formation, investor trust, and economic resilience. 
Cyberattacks, he cautioned, are no longer rare. India witnessed more than 2 million security incidents in 2024, according to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), nearly double the pre-pandemic levels. 
 
“A small glitch in a trading algorithm can trigger market disruption in milliseconds. A misconfigured server can give malicious actors a way in. A compromised account can lead to damaging data leaks,” Pandey said, citing the 2012 Knight Capital fiasco that caused $440 million in losses due to faulty trading software.
 
He stressed that internal lapses — such as inadequate checks, rushed deployments, or overlooked processes — can be as damaging as external threats. “Technology risk isn’t always about defending the gates. Sometimes it’s about ensuring the castle’s own walls are strong,” he remarked.
 
Pandey also underlined the human factor as a critical line of defence, noting that negligence and phishing attacks often open the door to breaches.
 
“Proactive measures reduce both the probability and the impact of incidents. Reactive measures merely limit damage after trust has already been dented,” he said.
 
In closing, Pandey told the participants that their quiet efficiency would likely never make headlines — but that the absence of crisis is their greatest professional achievement.
 
“Behind the seamless flow of billions in our markets lies your invisible vigilance.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty snap six-week losing streak after flat Thursday close

Premium

Execution risks, valuations likely to cap upside in Zydus Lifesciences

India falls out of favour, optimism returns for China: BofA survey

Rupee trims losses after S&P Global rating upgrade; ends at 87.55/$

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat after rangebound trade; Infosys, Eternal shine

Topics :SEBITuhin Kanta PandeyCyberattacksMarkets

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story