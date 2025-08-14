Execution risks, valuations likely to cap upside in Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences delivered a better-than-expected June quarter performance, particularly on the topline front. This, coupled with new launches and expectations of margin improvement, led to upgrades by some analysts. While the outlook is positive and the stock gained over 3 per cent in trade on Wednesday, brokerages remain cautious due to margin headwinds and premium valuations. The stock is up about 12 per cent from its May lows.

Led by India and international business segments, the company posted a 6 per cent growth in revenues in the June quarter. While India sales grew 6 per cent, it was the international formulations business that delivered the main boost, rising 37 per cent on steady execution and growth across regions.

The US market, which accounts for 48 per cent of sales, grew 2.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and was flat on a constant currency basis. Sequential growth was 1.6 per cent. Motilal Oswal Research, which has revised its earnings estimates upwards, noted that despite competition in products such as the generic versions of cancer drug Revlimid and anti-inflammatory drug Asacol, Zydus reported a sequential increase in sales and a stable Y-o-Y performance at $372 million. This was largely driven by healthy traction in the base portfolio, new launches, and steady business from the generic version of Myrbetriq, a drug used for treating overactive bladder.

In addition to Myrbetriq, upcoming launches are expected to help the company maintain single-digit growth in the US, given the lower orders expected from Revlimid. While new products are likely to be launched in FY26, the ramp-up is expected in FY27. The company said it has filed 15 of the 25 products in the pipeline, while Sitagliptin (Type 2 diabetes), which has already been commercialised, has seen some traction. In the domestic market, the formulation business posted an 8 per cent Y-o-Y growth, while the consumer wellness segment was up 2 per cent. Branded formulations grew faster than the broader market, registering 9 per cent growth, led by key brands and innovative products. The company has increased its focus on chronic therapies, with cardiology the outperformer in the quarter, growing 22.5 per cent. Chronic therapies now contribute 43.7 per cent of the portfolio, up over 420 basis points in three years, with the company retaining its oncology leadership.

Most brokerages, however, remain cautious. Antique Stock Broking noted that the company is evolving into a diversified healthcare platform with exposure to MedTech, biologics CDMO, and innovation-led therapies. While this transformation could warrant a re-rating over time, analysts Gaurav Tinani and Vamsi Hota believe execution and visibility remain key. “FY27 poses a more challenging outlook, with potential revenue and margin headwinds arising from the loss of exclusivity in key high-margin products such as the generic versions of Revlimid and Myrbetriq.” They added that higher R&D investments, increased depreciation, and interest costs post-acquisition could weigh on earnings, prompting a hold rating on the stock.