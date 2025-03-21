Home / Markets / News / Sebi extends RPT disclosure deadline by 3 months, now effective from July 1

Sebi extends RPT disclosure deadline by 3 months, now effective from July 1

The decision follows feedback from stakeholders requesting more time to adapt to the Industry Standards

Sebi
Originally set to take effect on April 1, as per the Sebi circular dated February 14, the new compliance deadline is now July 1. | Photo: Bloomberg
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has deferred the implementation of its circular on “Industry Standards for Minimum Information” related to approvals of related party transactions (RPTs) by listed entities.
 
Originally set to take effect on April 1, as per the Sebi circular dated February 14, the new compliance deadline is now July 1.
 
The decision follows feedback from stakeholders requesting more time to adapt to the Industry Standards, which outline the minimum information required for review by audit committees and shareholders approving related party transactions.
 
In response, Sebi has instructed the Industry Standards Forum (ISF) — comprising representatives from ASSOCHAM, CII and FICCI — to simplify the standards based on the feedback.
 
The ISF is expected to release the revised guidelines in a time-bound manner to align with the new deadline.
 
Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of Indiafinancial sector

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

