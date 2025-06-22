Home / Markets / News / Sebi fines IAGF, trustee and managers ₹29 lakh for AIF rule breaches

Sebi fines IAGF, trustee and managers ₹29 lakh for AIF rule breaches

The regulator, in a 39-page order, found the entities guilty of serious lapses in regulatory compliance during the inspection period from April 2021 to March 2022, Sebi said in the order on Friday

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
The regulator concluded that the violations had the potential to mislead investors, and disrupt regulatory oversight of AIFs. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed penalties totalling Rs 29 lakh on six entities, including India Asset Growth Fund, its manager Essel Finance Advisors and Managers, and trustee Vistra ITCL (India) for multiple violations of AIF rules.

The regulator levied a fine of Rs 11 lakh on IAGF, Rs 10 lakh on Arpan Sarkar and Jaykishan Kikani (jointly and severally), Rs 6 lakh on Vistra ITCL (India), and Rs 2 lakh on Essel Finance Advisors and Managers (EFAM), its Chief Executive Officer Vishnu Prakash Rathore (jointly and severally).

The regulator, in a 39-page order, found the entities guilty of serious lapses in regulatory compliance during the inspection period from April 2021 to March 2022, Sebi said in the order on Friday.

The markets watchdog observed that India Asset Growth Fund (IAGF) failed to disclose disciplinary actions and litigation history of its sponsor, manager, trustee, and key officials in its placement memorandum (PPM), as mandated under the norms.

Later, the fund submitted a revised PPM containing such disclosures during a change of control application, which was neither approved nor circulated to investors, resulting in a breach of the disclosure framework of the code of conduct of the alternative investment fund (AIF) regulations.

Sebi also pulled up the fund for providing valuations based on underlying assets instead of the securities it held, as well as for delayed registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND), non-disclosure of the investor charter and distribution waterfall, and a 10-day delay in filing its PPM audit report.

The regulator found that the fund took over a month to respond to an investor grievance, breaching the 30-day deadline. It noted that although the fund eventually completed the winding-up process and distributed proceeds to all investors by January 2024, the regulatory breaches were material.

The regulator concluded that the violations had the potential to mislead investors, and disrupt regulatory oversight of AIFs.

Sebi highlighted that EFAM being manager of IAGF is responsible for such non-compliances. It noted that Rathore, Sarkar and Kikani were the key managerial personnel who failed to abide by the code of conduct as per the rules. Therefore, the allegations against them stand established.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Markets may dip as US strikes on Iran stoke oil fears, global volatility

Israel-Iran war, oil prices likely to be key factors for markets this week

Mcap of 6 of top-10 firms jumps ₹1.62 trn; Airtel, Reliance biggest gainers

Atum Capital alleges fraud during share purchase of unlisted NSE shares

Sebi proposes rules to govern AI, ML tools used by market participants

Topics :SEBISebi normsAIF

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story