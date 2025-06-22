Home / Markets / News / Markets may dip as US strikes on Iran stoke oil fears, global volatility

Markets may dip as US strikes on Iran stoke oil fears, global volatility

Indian markets may open lower on Monday due to fears of crude oil disruption from the West Asia though domestic institutional investors may support valuations

BSE, STOCK MARKETS
Analysts warn that oil could spike to $130 per barrel if Iran follows through on threats to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for 20 per cent of global oil supply.
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 6:33 PM IST
Investors may have to brace for a spike in volatility on Monday following the US military’s direct involvement in the Israel–Iran conflict over the weekend.
 
Experts believe benchmark Sensex and Nifty may correct 1–1.5 per cent if oil prices surge and Asian markets fall due to the widening of the West Asia conflict.
 
However, domestic institutional investor (DII) buying could cushion the fall. Last week, the domestic markets had gained over 1.5 per cent even as hostilities between Iran and Israel escalated.
 
On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced targeted strikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—using bunker-buster bombs and stealth bombers, escalating tensions in the region.
 
Trump hailed the operation as a “spectacular military success”, claiming Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity was “obliterated”, while threatening further attacks if Tehran retaliates. 
 
The strikes have intensified fears of a prolonged conflict, with Brent crude prices already surging 22.6 per cent in June to $76.6 per barrel.
 
Analysts warn that oil could spike to $130 per barrel if Iran follows through on threats to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for 20 per cent of global oil supply.
 
Such a disruption would exacerbate inflationary pressures, particularly for India, which imports 90 per cent of its crude—40 per cent of which transits Hormuz. Rising oil prices threaten India’s trade deficit and inflation outlook, complicating the Reserve Bank of India’s growth-supportive policies.
 
“Domestic equities are like a man having average temperature as one leg is in cold water and the other leg is in hot water. Domestic factors support the current valuation for long-term investors expecting moderate returns. Global factors from Trump policy to oil prices are boiling hot,” said Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.
 
Shah added that India has sufficient foreign exchange reserves to manage higher oil prices but advised traders to remain cautious and investors to buy the dip.
 
Experts said investors could take cues from the oil markets.
 
“It also depends on how much oil prices shoot up. Of course, some recovery can also occur due to domestic institutional investors’ (DIIs) buying. However, the magnitude of oil’s impact on the global economy and markets has come down over the years. The intensity of oil in global GDP growth is decreasing due to the rise of the service sector and the growth of renewable energy. We have to see how this conflict pans out.”
 
While history shows markets typically recover from West Asia shocks, there could be immediate knee-jerk reactions and a flight to safe-haven assets like the US dollar and gold.
 
Ross Maxwell, global strategy lead at VT Markets, said, “With the US entering the Israel–Iran conflict over the weekend, we are likely to see volatility as the markets re-open. Oil is likely to spike, which will cause further concerns on the impact this may have on inflation and the global economy as investors will look to cycle out into safe haven assets such as gold and Japanese yen.” 
 

Topics :Stock MarketMarketsIsrael Iran ConflictUnited States

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

