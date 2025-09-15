Home / Markets / News / Sebi signals more relaxations to ease onboarding of foreign investors

Sebi signals more relaxations to ease onboarding of foreign investors

Sebi is considering new relaxations for foreign portfolio investors, including a common KYC system and wider use of India Digital Signature to simplify onboarding and compliance

Sebi
The regulator has called for wider adoption of India Digital Signature by FPIs, as it simplifies the authorisation of legal documents
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:55 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning further relaxations to make the registration process easier for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), including a common know-your-client (KYC) framework and smoother documentation through India Digital Signature.
 
Over the past year, the market regulator has introduced several measures to ease FPI onboarding, including relaxations for those investing only in government securities, exemptions in the disclosure regime, and more recently, approval of SWAGAT-FI — a single-window framework for trusted FPIs such as government-owned or related funds, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds.
 
Following its board meeting, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey and whole-time member Ananth Narayan G hinted at further steps under consideration.
 
The regulator has called for wider adoption of India Digital Signature by FPIs, as it simplifies the authorisation of legal documents.
 
Pandey said Sebi will integrate India Digital Signature with the common application form (CAF) for FPIs, which is mandatory for registration. “This will obviate many documentation requirements and ease the compliance process,” he said.
 
In addition, discussions are underway with the banking regulator to introduce a common KYC system. “Recently, the chairman met the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to further smoothen the KYC process so that there is a common KYC requirement for both banks and FPIs, particularly for low-risk categories where there is comfort on both sides,” Narayan said.
 
Under SWAGAT-FI, renewals of eligible FPI registrations will now be required once every 10 years, instead of every three. These FPIs will also pay a one-time KYC fee of $2,500 for a 10-year block, replacing the earlier three-year cycle. They will also be exempt from the 50 per cent aggregate contribution limit applicable for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizens of India (OCIs).
 
Sebi officials added that combining Foreign Venture Capital Investor (FVCI) and FPI registrations will give a boost to unlisted investments.
 
The regulator has also begun reaching out directly to FPIs or custodians if there are issues or delays in registration beyond a month. Officials noted a surge in FPI registrations and said Sebi is now tracking the “ageing” of applications, or the time taken for processing.
 
According to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, FPIs from the US, Singapore, Luxembourg, and Ireland have the highest assets under custody in India. Of the average 100 applications per month, the US accounts for the largest share, Narayan said.
 
In its board meeting, Sebi also approved allowing retail schemes in GIFT-IFSC with a resident Indian sponsor or manager to register as FPIs.
 
Pandey added that many Singapore-based funds are now returning to India following regulatory and taxation clarifications.
 
Separately, the regulator launched India Market Access, a dedicated platform for FPIs to access regulatory updates and consolidated information relevant to them.

Topics :SEBIForeign portfolio investorKYC

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

