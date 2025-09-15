Monday, September 15, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki eyes leadership in India's growing mid-size SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki eyes leadership in India's growing mid-size SUV segment

So far, Maruti Suzuki India has been present in the segment with only Grand Vitara, which is retailed through its premium chain NEXA. It clocked sales of 1.23 lakh units in FY25

Maruti Suzuki

The company, which has launched its new mid-size SUV Victoris with introductory prices ranging from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), is targeting a wider reach, specially GenZ customers by bringing it through its ARENA retail chain, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Partho Banerjee told reporters here in an interaction. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India is gunning for leadership in the mid-size SUV segment in the domestic market, currently dominated by its South Korean rival Hyundai, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company, which has launched its new mid-size SUV Victoris with introductory prices ranging from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), is targeting a wider reach, specially GenZ customers by bringing it through its ARENA retail chain, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Partho Banerjee told reporters here in an interaction.

"There are three segments (in SUVs). There is entry, mid and the premium. In the entry segment, we are the market leaders. In mid-SUV, we are not the market leaders. Our aspiration is to become the market leader there, and in premium SUV right now, we don't operate," he said when asked about the company's aspirations in the SUV segment.

 

He said the mid-size SUV segment is "the only segment" where Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker, is not the leader.

"That is our endeavor. We want to be the market leader (in mid size SUV segment)," Banerjee said while declining to put a timeline to achieve the target.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Victoris unveiled in India

Helped by GST move, PV sales growth may rebound to 7% by FY27: Maruti

eVitaara, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti commences e VITARA exports; ships over 2,900 units in August

Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki surges 15% in 7 days; ICICI Securities sees more upside

auto sector, passenger vehicles

Passenger vehicle despatches in reverse gear for 3rd straight month in Julypremium

Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki logo

Maruti Suzuki Escudo to launch this Diwali, set to challenge Creta, Seltos

As per industry estimates, the mid-size SUV segment clocked total sales of around 10 lakh units in FY25. Hyundai Motor India's Creta is the leader in the segment and it clocked overall sales of 1,94,871 units in FY25.

So far, Maruti Suzuki India has been present in the segment with only Grand Vitara, which is retailed through its premium chain NEXA. It clocked sales of 1.23 lakh units in FY25.

With the Victoris coming in, Banerjee said the company is optimistic of enhancing its presence in the mid-size SUV segment.

"We are getting bookings of almost 1,000 per day since it was opened...So far, we have received almost 10,000 bookings," he added.

Sales of the Victoris will commence from September 22, 2025, the company said.

By bringing the Victoris in the ARENA mass market retail chain which has over 4,000 outlets across the country as compared to 700 of NEXA premium outlets, the company is aiming for a wider reach, with the focus on GenZ.

"We are looking forward to having a niche segment, typically targeting the Gen Z customers, which is a huge segment. We want to cater to that," Banerjee added.

The Victoris comes in 21 variants, including strong hybrid, four-wheel drive, CNG and smart hybrid, with 5-star safety ratings making it aspirational, yet accessible for today's youthful SUV customers, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JSW Infrastructure

SMPK signs concession agreement with JSW Infra for ₹740 cr project

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential MF buys nearly 3% stake in Laxmi Dental for ₹49 cr

S S V Ramakumar, Chief Technology Officer of AM Green

AM Green looking to set up more biorefineries in India: CTO S S V Ramakumar

Reliance

Ambani's Reliance raises nearly ₹21K crore in asset-backed securities

bike taxi

Ola, Uber, Rapido get provisional licences for bike taxi services in Mumbai

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Auto SUVs Auto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon