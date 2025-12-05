Home / Markets / News / Sebi gives RIIT in-principle InvIT nod, allows 6 months for compliance

Sebi gives RIIT in-principle InvIT nod, allows 6 months for compliance

Last month, NHAI incorporated Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. (RIIMPL) as the investment manager for RIIT

SEBI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:40 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Markets regulator Sebi has granted in-principle approval to the registration of 'Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust' (RIIT) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) and will get the final nod after it meets specific requirements during the next six months, an official statement said on Friday.
 
As a part of the process to secure final registration, RIIT will be required to meet specific conditions over the next six months. These conditions include appointment of directors, submission of requisite financial statements, and compliance with other regulatory requirements, it added.
 
The statement said InvIT aims to unlock the monetisation potential of the National Highway assets while creating a high-quality, long-term investment instrument primarily targeting retail and domestic investors.
 
Last month, NHAI incorporated Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. (RIIMPL) as the investment manager for RIIT.
 
RIIMPL has been established as a collaborative venture with equity participation from leading banks and financial institutions, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, NaBFID, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv Ventures Ltd., HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Yes Bank.
 
Fully aligned with Sebi's InvIT regulations, the statement said, public InvIT framework will ensure transparency, strong investor protection mechanisms, best-in-class reporting and compliance standards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Near-term margin pressure for city gas distribution companies' stocks

Rupee weakens after RBI rate cut; Guv says external position comfortable

Kaynes Technology crashes 13%, hits eight-month low; brokerages cautious

Stock Market close: Sensex jumps 447 pts, Nifty at 26,186 as investors cheer RBI rate cut

PTC Industries stock zooms 93% from 52-week low; trades at life-time high

Topics :SEBINHAIInvIT

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story