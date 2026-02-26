Sebi shifts gold and silver valuation for MFs to domestic spot prices

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has revised the valuation framework for physical gold and silver held by mutual fund (MF) schemes, directing funds to use polled spot prices published by recognised stock exchanges instead of international benchmarks.

Under the new rules, effective April 1, 2026, MFs will value physical gold and silver using spot prices that are used for settlement of physically delivered gold and silver derivative contracts on domestic exchanges. The move marks a shift away from the current practice of using AM fixing prices of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), adjusted for currency conversion, transportation costs, customs duties, taxes and notional premiums or discounts.