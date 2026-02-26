Solar firms eye supply chain shifts and new markets as US duties loom

The CVD will have a negative impact on export-focused manufacturers for sure. India exported cells and modules worth Rs 34,000 crore to the US between April 2023 and November 2025. The US accounts for over 95 per cent of India’s solar cell and module exports, and the CVD makes modules imported from India more expensive than competing products by at least 30 per cent. But a few Indian companies are, however, planning expansions outside India, which cushions them. The uncertainty will also lead to volatility in this market.
India’s cell manufacturing capacity will reach 27GW under ALMM-II (versus module manufacturing capacity of 162GW), with around 4GW of cell capacity still to ramp up. The mismatch indicates module exports and domestic manufacturing will have to be driven by cell imports.