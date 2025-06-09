Home / Markets / News / Sebi offers settlement window to stock brokers in algo trading case

Sebi offers settlement window to stock brokers in algo trading case

Sebi announces a settlement window for brokers linked with unauthorised algo platforms promising assured returns; applications open from June 16

Sebi
Sebi | Photo: Bloomberg
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday announced a settlement scheme for stock brokers associated with certain algorithmic trading (algo) platforms that were found to be in violation of regulatory norms.
 
The matter pertains to regulatory scrutiny faced by over 100 brokers for their association with algo platforms that allegedly promised guaranteed returns.
 
It was alleged that the brokers had allowed the application programming interfaces (APIs) of algo provider TradeTron — which claimed to offer assured returns — to be used by their clients.
 
Under the newly announced scheme, such brokers will be able to settle and conclude the proceedings initiated by Sebi. The application window for the settlement scheme will be open from June 16 until September 2025.
 
“The scheme would provide a settlement opportunity to such stock brokers associated with certain algo platforms, against whom proceedings have been initiated by Sebi and are pending before any authority or forum — viz., the Adjudicating Officer, the Securities Appellate Tribunal, or courts,” Sebi said in a public notice. 
 
However, brokers who choose not to avail of the scheme will continue to face the regulatory proceedings initiated against them.
 
Sebi has not disclosed the settlement amount at this stage. A source earlier indicated that the amount could be uniform across brokers, at ₹1 lakh each. Further details regarding the settlement terms will be announced by Sebi on June 16.
 
The episode prompted the market regulator to tighten its framework around retail algo trading. Sebi has since overhauled the regulatory architecture, mandating empanelment of algo providers and clearly defining the responsibilities of brokers and stock exchanges in monitoring and supervising such platforms.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Power utilities: Valuations down due to a likely dim show in H1 of FY26

NHAI plans to launch public InvIT to increase overall investor base

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex jumps 256 pts, Nifty tops 25,100; Bank, IT stocks lead gains

Vijay Kedia portfolio stock soars 11%, hits new high; up 63% from March low

Aten Papers and Foam IPO opens on June 13; check key details here

Topics :SEBIalgorithmic tradingBrokersstock markets

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story