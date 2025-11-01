Sebi likely to fine MCX over four-hour trading halt outage: Report

India's markets regulator is likely to penalise Multi Commodity Exchange for a four-hour outage on Tuesday that was caused by a trading spike, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The disruption was a result of a "capacity breach", with the exchange unable to handle the number of clients trading on that day, according to the sources.

They did not want to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) did not respond to an emailed query.

MCX on Friday said its systems had predefined parameters that limit the number of so-called 'unique client codes', "which led to constraints beyond the threshold." Its trading systems remain stable, the exchange added.

SEBI is concerned about the delay in identifying the cause for the trading halt and could direct MCX to improve its system capacity, the sources said. "Had MCX early on Tuesday identified that it was facing a capacity breach, trading could have resumed much faster," the first source said. SEBI requires shifting trading to a disaster recovery site when trading halts on the main exchange. However, this option did not help the exchange, the source said. "Since the root cause was capacity breach, it continued to persist in disaster recovery site as well due to the volume spike," the source said.