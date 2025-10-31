Home / Markets / News / Markets log best month since March; Nifty gained 4.5% in October

Markets log best month since March; Nifty gained 4.5% in October

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex gained 4.5 per cent and 4.6 per cent in October, settling 2.1 per cent and 2.4 per cent below their all-time highs reached in September 2024

Nifty and Sensex
Financials, banks, private lenders jumped between 4.3 per cent and 6 per cent in October, helped by strong results from HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. IT jumped 6.1 per cent on better-than-expected results from TCS.
Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Domestic equity benchmarks logged their biggest monthly gains in seven months in October as strong corporate earnings and reasonable valuations drew in foreign investors.
 
The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex gained 4.5 per cent and 4.6 per cent in October, settling 2.1 per cent and 2.4 per cent below their all-time highs reached in September 2024.
 
On the day, the Nifty 50 fell 0.6 per cent to 25,722.1, and Sensex shed 0.55 per cent to 83,938.71, weighed by private lenders on potential outflows due to new index eligibility rules.
 

Also Read

BS BFSI Summit: 'Rising loan appeal hits corporate bond market's momentum'

This could be largest IPO year in Indian history: Foreign Bank CEO Panel

Markets rally as Nifty tops 26,000; metals, energy stocks lead gains

Top stocks to buy: Ujjivan SFB, Zensar Tech on analyst radar; check target

US-China thaw, US Federal Reserve rate cut hope lift stock markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said on Thursday that bank stock indices linked to derivatives contracts will be restructured in a phased manner by March 2026. This is estimated to lead to outflows of about $300 million from HDFC Bank and $190 million from ICICI Bank , the two heaviest-weighted stocks in the benchmarks.
 
The two lost 1.1 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively, on the day.
 
“While some profit booking emerged near the 26,000 mark, October has been a strong rebound month for markets with earnings delivering no major disappointments,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.
 
“We are still trading at a premium to other markets, but relative to the valuations in September 2024, it has cooled. This is bringing back some foreign buying, especially with earnings set to pick up and stable monsoons likely to keep inflation in check,” he added.
 
Foreign investors bought domestic shares worth $1.94 billion in October as of Thursday, snapping three months of outflows. All 16 major sectors posted gains for the month. The broader smallcaps and mid-caps rose 4.7 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively.
 
Financials, banks, private lenders jumped between 4.3 per cent and 6 per cent in October, helped by strong results from HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. IT jumped 6.1 per cent on better-than-expected results from TCS.
 
Orkla India booked 48.73x on final day
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla India got subscribed 48.73 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.
 
The Rs 1,667 crore IPO received bids for 77,96,62,280 shares against 1,59,99,104 shares on offer in three-day bidding, according to details available with the NSE.
 
Qualified institutional buyers’ category fetched 117.63 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors garnered 54.42 times subscription. Retail individual investors part received 7.05 times subscription.
 
Orkla India on Tuesday said it has raised around Rs 500 crore from anchor inve­stors. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 695 to Rs 730 per share, aiming for a valuation of around Rs 10,000 crore at the upper end. The company’s IPO is a complete offer-for-sale (OFS) of 22.8 million equity shares by the promoter and other shareholders, with no fresh issue component. 
 
Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and the entire money will go to the selling shareholders. Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, is a multi-category Indian food company. It manufactures products as spices, ready-to-eat, sweets and breakfast mixes, under prominent brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern. The company sells its products under the brands MTR and Eastern. Orkla India will make its debut on the stock exchanges on November 6. (PTI) 
 
Studds Accessories gets subscribed 5x on Day 2
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of helmets manufacturer Studds Accessories received 5.08 times subscription on the second day of share sale on Friday.
 
The company’s IPO got bids for 2,76,79,325 shares against 54,50,284 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 9.61 times subscription while the category for retail individual investors got subscribed
 
6.02 times. The quota for qualified institutional buyers received 4 per cent subscription. Studds Accessories on Wednesday said it has raised nearly Rs 137 crore from anchor investors. (PTI)
 
MS Dhoni-backed Finbud Fin to raise Rs 71.6 crore
 
S Dhoni-backed Finbud Financial Services, a phygital lending enabler, on Friday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 140-142 per share for the Rs 71.6 crore initial share sale. The initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on November 6 and close on November 10. Bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on November 4, Finbud Financial Services said in a statement. (PTI)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

ITC's healthy core business signals rerating scope amid weak Q2 agri show

Sebi launches recruitment drive for 110 Grade A officer positions

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex sheds 467 points, Nifty at 25,722; SMIDs dip; PSBs outperform

Indian market remains robust, though valuations not cheap: Industry leaders

Strides Pharma spurts 15%, hits all-time high on strong Q2 performance

Topics :Markets NewsSensex and NiftyNifty 50

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story