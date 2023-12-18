Sebi likely to relax new disclosure norms around rumour verification

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to relax the new disclosure norms around rumour verification to help smooth implementation and ease compliance amid pushback from India Inc, said people in the know.

The rule has already been notified following amendments in the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations by Sebi. However, its implementation has been deferred until February. In the meantime, a forum composed of industry bodies, exchanges, legal experts, and regulatory officials is in a huddle to understand the challenges around it and formulate a process for its easier implementation.

“The feedback Sebi has got is that there could be some unintended fallout if the norms are implemented. As a result, some modifications will have to be made to either this disclosure framework or another Sebi regulation,” said a regulatory source.

Legal experts said that as such disclosures will have a bearing on stock prices, there is a need for tweaks in regulations addressing fraudulent trade practices. Also, some believe there is a potential clash between this disclosure requirement and Sebi’s Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (FUTP) Regulation.

“The prohibition of FUTP regulation prohibits individuals affiliated with a company from making statements that could impact market prices or shareholder interests. Consequently, adherence to these regulations may require adjustments to facilitate the implementation of market rumour verification, falling under the ambit of the LODR regulations. Appropriate caveats will need to be incorporated,” said Sumit Agrawal, Managing Partner, Regstreet Law Advisors and former Sebi officer.

The industry forum—chaired by KV Kamath—had submitted the first set of recommendations in October. Following the initial consultations, Sebi extended the effective date of implementation for the top 100 listed companies to February 1, 2024, while the top 250 listed companies will be required to comply from August 1, 2024. It was earlier to come into force from October 1 for the top 100 listed firms.

Anil Choudhary, Partner, Finsec Law Advisors said that verification of any deal reported information in the middle of negotiation will not be productive for the market and could be misleading for investors. Premature disclosures may impact pricing and even lead to instances of manipulation or attempts to jeopardise deals by floating rumours in the market, he believes.

“The stage of such disclosures needs to be defined. We expect that there could be some dilution in the norms, specifically regarding the stage at which such disclosures would be mandated. Unless there is a concrete MoU, they need not be disclosed,” added Choudhary.

Under the provisions, listed firms would be required to confirm, deny, or clarify any report in the mainstream media within 24 hours. Industry has presented challenges in adhering to the 24-hour timeline.

“The challenge for companies lies in identifying events requiring disclosures, assessing the veracity, completing internal verification, securing board/necessary approval, and issuing clarifications within a 24-hour timeframe, especially in situations involving offshore parent firms or hostile takeovers. Disclosures, particularly denials, may be potentially misleading due to confidentiality agreements that sometimes limit the release of specific information. The difficulty is more in companies with government nominees,” explained Agarwal.

Queries to Sebi seeking details and comments submitted by the public and industry stakeholders on the consultation paper against the then-proposed changes remained unanswered.