Sebi may rationalise penalties on brokers, says WTM Kamlesh Varshney

The market regulator is planning to rationalise the penalties it imposes on market intermediaries, said Kamlesh Varshney, Whole-Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Varshney was speaking at an event to launch a new feature in the investor apps of Central Depository Services (CDSL) and National Securities Depository (NSDL).

Varshney said many such actions are wrongly labelled as penalties, leading to an unnecessary stigma for brokers on whom these are imposed.

The Sebi official noted that the first phase of rationalisation should happen very soon.

The regulator is also consulting market institutions on the possibility of creating a common reporting portal.