BHEL share price falls over 3% despite Q3 profit rising: here's why

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited share price fell on Monday, despite reporting an increase in net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY26), as it announced a short closure of a new plant in Varanasi.

BHL share price fell as much as 3.35 per cent to ₹256.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade.

Bharat Heavy Eectrical has seen a trade of 20.2 million shares, so far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday. The scrip pared some losses to trade 1.09 per cent down at ₹262.50, as compared to 0.53 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index as of 1:43 PM

Why did BHEL share price fell today? The Board of Directors of Bharat Heavy Electricals approved the short closure of the scheme to establish a new plant at Karkhiyaon, Varanasi, after considering the current business landscape. The products originally planned for production in the new plant will now be planned at other locations of the company, according to the exchange filing. BHEL Q3 results highlights Bharat Heavy Electricals reported that its consolidated net profit surged 189.53 per cent on year to ₹390 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) crore from ₹134.7 crore net profit reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased 16.44 per cent on year to ₹8,473.10 crore from ₹7,277.90 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 79 per cent to ₹545 crore from ₹304.24 crore Y-o-Y. Analyst View: weak technical structure triggers bearish sentiment Bharat Heavy Electricals has failed to resolve a 15-week bullish flag, trapping late longs above the ₹295 zone and triggering active long liquidation. The rejection from the flag highs has damaged the short-term structure, with selling pressure accelerating rather than stabilising. The price is now unwinding toward the rising 50-week exponential moving average (EMA) near ₹250, which acts as the first meaningful support. A failure to hold this level would open the door toward the next downside toward ₹229, said Anshul Jain, head, research at Lakshmishree.