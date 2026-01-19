LTIMindtree share price today

Shares of LTIMindtree hit a 52-week high of ₹6,413.95, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) group company has rallied 6 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 83,296 at 02:29 PM.

The stock of the computers software & consulting company surpassed its previous high of ₹6,378 touched on December 5, 2025. It had hit a record high of ₹7,595.25 on January 4, 2022.

LTIMindtree wins ₹3,000 crore CBDT deal for AI-led tax analytics platform

On January 16, 2026, LTIMindtree said it bagged a contract worth ₹3,000 crore from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to build an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered programme for the modernisation of India’s national tax analytics platform.

The seven-year deal enables digital transformation, leveraging advanced digital architecture and data analytics, to deliver real-time insights for policymakers, the company said in a statement. LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that partners with enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and drive AI-centric growth. LTIMindtree has been signing large deals this financial year. In October, it signed a $100 million deal with a US chemicals company, a $450 million project with an agribusiness company, and a $580 million project with a media and entertainment company. ALSO READ: Stock Market Close: Sensex slips 324 pts; Nifty at 25,586; oil & gas, realty stocks decline

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), Elara Capital view on LTIMindtree LTIMindtree has a significant presence in digital technology, which encompasses cloud computing, AI, machine learning and productised end-to-end solutions, among others. Additionally, the company operates in diverse segments - banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), technology, media and communications (TMC), manufacturing & resources, consumer business and health life sciences and public services. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) believes that the LTIMindtree’s presence in the diversified segments will ensure a wider client outreach and would help it offset any negative impact of any single segment from incremental revenue from the other segments. Additionally, a significant digital presence and strong initiatives on creation and utilisation of AI led tools and platforms to service customers will continue to ensure strong momentum in revenue growth.

The agency believes that access to larger deals, a strong deal pipeline (H1FY26: total contract value of $3.5 billion; FY25: $6.0 billion; FY24: $5.6billion), presence in diversified segments, and a solid active client base will support healthy revenue growth over the medium term. Additionally, the company’s AI-led platforms and execution are likely to further support the revenue growth. However, any impact on demand due to macro-economic uncertainties and technological transition, thereby affecting the revenue for a longer time, will remain a key rating sensitivity. Ind-Ra expects the margins to remain healthy, supported by cost-efficiency initiatives taken by the company, including usage of new AI-led platforms, and measures taken to enhance operational efficiencies.

ALSO READ: IRFC Q3 net profit rises 10.5% | Hatsun Agro Q3 net profit jumps 48% LTIMindtree has a stable management team, and it is currently focused on growth. The deal momentum has picked up, which is likely to provide near-term visibility. The company signed a mega deal with one of the leading media companies; it will ramp-up in Q3. Management says its Top 5 customers were going through a transition phase, due to historical productivity passed on to clients. These accounts are largely settled and likely to contribute to growth acceleration, analysts at Elara Capital said in the Q2 result update.