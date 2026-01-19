Here's why Jindal Saw share price climbed 18% on bourses on January 19

Jindal Saw Share Price Today: Shares of iron and steel products maker Jindal Saw were ruling higher on the bourses on Monday, January, on the back of the company’s announcement of its financial results for the third quarter of FY 2025–26 (Q3FY26). Jindal Saw share price climbed as much as 17.69 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹182 per share on the NSE after the company announced that its operations in Q3FY26 have improved over the past two quarters.

The counter, though, pared gains partially but continued to witness buying interest on Monday. At 2:48 PM, Jindal Saw shares were seen trading at ₹180.45 per share on the NSE, higher by 16.69 per cent from its previous close of ₹154.64 per share. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 25,617, down by 70 points or 0.30 per cent.

Jindal Saw Q3FY26 highlights The iron and steel products maker reported that its profit after tax (PAT) rose sharply on a sequential basis to ₹247.6 crore in Q3FY26, compared with ₹138.6 crore in Q2FY26, reflecting a 78.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth. However, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, PAT declined 48.4 per cent from ₹479.4 crore in Q3FY25. The company’s revenue rose 16.40 per cent QoQ to ₹4,963 crore. On a Yo--Y basis, revenue declined 6.20 per cent. Further, Jindal Saw’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹632.2 crore in Q3FY26, up 31.30 per cent QoQ from ₹481.6 crore, but down 34.30 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹961.4 crore.