Home / Markets / News / Sebi mulls body for administration, supervision of research analysts

Sebi mulls body for administration, supervision of research analysts

Sebi has further proposed that the registration with this body will be mandatory as one of the eligibility criteria for seeking RA certification

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is mulling greater supervision of research analysts (RAs) through a recognised body, which will be responsible for administrative actions, monitoring activities and grievance redressal. The move comes amidst rising unsolicited stock recommendations and growing significance of financial influencers.

According to a consultation paper floated on Tuesday, the market regulator has proposed to recognise a body to be designated as Research Analyst Administration and Supervisory Body (RAASB), on the same lines of those for the investment advisers.

Sebi has further proposed that the registration with this body will be mandatory as one of the eligibility criteria for seeking RA certification.

Currently, research analysts—those providing research reports or buy and sell recommendations—have to register with the market regulator. Sebi has introduced a detail framework for eligibility criteria and other requirements for those registering as research analyst.

Industry experts said that the move come appoint body corporate will ease the regulatory burden on Sebi and help free up its resources.

In June 2021, Sebi had recognised BSE Administration and Supervision Limited (BASL), a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, as the Investment Adviser Administration and Supervisory Body (IAASB) for a period of three years.

Recently, the market regulator added the responsibility of monitoring and approving advertisements by investment advisors in adherence to the new advertisement code.

The IA body also has the onus to maintain databases, submit periodical reports, issue warnings and refer to Sebi for enforcement action, along with on-site and off-site supervision of investment advisers.

Sebi wants to extend this framework to RAs through a recognised body.

However, Sebi assured that the proposed RAASB will not place any additional financial burden on the RAs and will be fee neutral to them.

“The application fee and registration fee as specified presently in the RA Regulations is proposed to be rationalised accordingly,” said Sebi.

The markets regulator has sought comments on the proposal by September 12.

Also Read

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Jio Financial continues to be put through wringer of selling pressure

Sebi proposes body for administration, supervision of research analysts

Sebi bars Brightcom Group's chairman SK Reddy and CFO Narayan Raju

SAT refuses to interfere, grant any immediate relief in Eros matter

BSE postpones removal of Jio Financial Services from indices to August 29

Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaBSE

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story