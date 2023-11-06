Stocks to Watch today: SBI, IndiGo, Titan, Zomato, RIL, BoI, BoB, Delhivery

Stocks to Watch on Monday, November 06, 2023: Equity market seemed poised for a cracker of a start to Equity market seemed poised for a cracker of a start to trade on Monday on the back of robust cues from the Asian peers.

At 07:40 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 19,443, suggesting a gap-up of nearly 150 points on the NSE Nifty50 benchmark index.

Markets in Asia had rallied up to 2 .5 per cent this morning. Hang Seng and Kospi gained 2.5 per cent each, while Nikkei surged 2.3 per cent.

On Friday, the US market too ended with steady gains, with Dow Jones up 0.7 per cent, and Nasdaq up 1.4 per cent after the 10-year yield dropped to 4.484 per cent, its lowest level since September 26.

Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are likely to see some action on Monday.

Q2 Results: AIA Engineering, Bharat Forge, Bikaji, Gateway Distriparks, Gland Pharma, GSPL, Hindustan Petroleum, Jubilant Industries, Kolte Patil Developers, Liberty Shoes, Max Healthcare, NHPC, Nykaa, Polyplex Corporation, Quess Corp, Radico Khaitan, Sobha, SPARC, Uttam Sugar and Varun Beverages are few of the notable companies scheduled to report September quarter earnings today.

State Bank of India (SBI): Q2 net profit rose 8 per cent to Rs 14,330.02 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 when compared with Rs 13,264.52 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Interest earned grew 26.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,01,378.80 crore from Rs 79,859.59 crore.

PB Fintech: Net loss declined 89 per cent to Rs 21 crore in Q2FY24 from Rs 187 corre in Q2FY23. Operating revenue grew 42 per cent YoY to Rs 812 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): The low-cost airline reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 188.9 crore in the second quarter of 2023-24, on the back of steady demand and expansion of the flight network. This was the first time in five years that the airline has posted a net profit for the second quarter, typically considered a lean period for airlines. READ MORE

Titan Company: Q2FY24 net profit rose 9.7 per cent YoY to Rs 916 crore. Total income grew by 37.2 per cent to Rs 12,653 crore from Rs 9,224 crore.

Zomato: Reported its second consecutive quarter of consolidated net profits at Rs 36 crore in Q2FY24. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 251 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 71 per cent YoY to Rs 2,848 crore.

Vedanta: Reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 915 crore for Q2FY24. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,690 crore in Q2FY23. Total income was up 6 per cent YoY at Rs 39,585 crore.

Havells India: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has conducted a search operation at the headquarters of the company over "alleged mis-classification in import of Heating Element." READ MORE

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs): HPCL, BPCL and IOC are not expected to cut pump prices in the last two months of 2023, despite posting huge profits in the second quarter (July-September) of the financial year that beat market estimates, officials said on Sunday. READ MORE

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): As part of its strategy to focus on its core businesses and assets, L&T plans to sell 100 per cent stake in subsidiary L&T Infrastructure Engineering to a French entity.

Infosys: The IT major’s US unit, Infosys McCamish Systems, was impacted by a cyber security event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems.

Reliance Industries (RIL): The company and its partner bp plc of UK have reverted to oil indexation for pricing the gas they produce from India's largest private-sector operated field in KG basin as they look to tap into the upside from the buoyant oil market. READ MORE

Raymond: The Group announced the acquisition of 59.25 per cent stake in Maini Precision Products for Rs 682 crore on Friday.

Sundram Fasteners: Posted a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023 at Rs 133.05 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations was up 1.4 per cent YoY at Rs 1,421.82 crore.

Bank of Baroda (BoB): Profit for Q2FY24 jumped 28.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,252.89 crore from Rs 3,313.42 crore in Q2FY23. Interest earned rose 31 per cent to Rs 27,861.60 crore.

Bank of India (BoI): Q2 net profit soared 51.9 per cent to Rs 1,458.43 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 when compared with Rs 960 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Interest earned increased by 30.2 per cent YoY to Rs 14,971.18 crore.

Uco Bank: Net profit for Q2FY24 declined 20.4 per cent YoY to Rs 402 crore on a decrease in non-interest income and a rise in operating expenses. Its net interest income expanded 8.3 per cent to Rs 1,917 crore.

Delhivery: Narrowed its Q2 consolidated net loss to Rs 102.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2023 as against a net loss of Rs 254.11 crore in the year ago period. Total income increased 8.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,042.98 crore.

Metropolis Healthcare: Q2 net profit dipped 17.3 per cent to Rs 31.28 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 as against Rs 37.82 crore a year ago. Total income, however, was up 1.6 per cent YoY at Rs 287.46 crore.

JSW Infrastructure: Reported an 85 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 255.87 crore. Total income increased 28.6 per cent to Rs 895.48 crore.