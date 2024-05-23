Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes measures to ease ESG disclosures by listed companies

Sebi proposes measures to ease ESG disclosures by listed companies

Sebi has also proposed to make the disclosures for value chain partners voluntary for the first year instead of comply or explain basis

sebi
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to ease environmental, social and governance or ESG-related disclosures by listed companies.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 8:22 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to ease environmental, social and governance or ESG-related disclosures by listed companies and their value chain partners.

The market regulator is planning to mandate disclosures on ESG metrics for only those value chain partners who individually comprise 2 per cent or more of the company’s purchase or sales by value.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Sebi has also proposed to make the disclosures for value chain partners voluntary for the first year instead of comply or explain basis.

According to an earlier directive, top 250 listed companies have to give disclosures on ESG metrics for their value chain partners in annual reports from financial year 2024-25.

This disclosure is for value chain partners cumulatively comprising 75 per cent of the purchases or sales. The new proposal aims to ease this compliance.

These disclosures will be part of the key indicators in line with the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) Core.  BRSR Core is an ESG disclosure mandate for listed companies on a limited set of parameters, but with more focus on verifiability of the data. BRSR, a wider reporting format, is already mandated for top 1000 listed companies.

The new parameters for environment-related disclosures require assurance on greenhouse gas emissions, water wastage, consumption and treatment, waste management, among others. They include collecting ESG-related information at each sale and purchase order level, specifically for manufacturing companies.

The changes have been proposed to address concerns over the cost burden on smaller players which supply to large listed companies and the time needed to set up processes and data systems to report and verify such disclosures.

In another step to remove the compliance burden, Sebi has proposed to change ‘assurance’ of ESG data to ‘assessment’.  The change will decrease the burden and cost as it will remove the challenges associated with an audit of this data.

Companies had raised concerns over the stringent norms for the value chain, which will trickle down to thousands of ancillary companies and third parties.

ESG metrics have gained momentum owing to the inclination towards responsible investing.

Green credits to listed firms

In the consultation paper floated on Wednesday, the market regulator also recommended adding green credits as a leadership indicator in BRSR.

Green credits are generated if the company follows environmentally sustainable activities.

In February, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) had notified the methodology for calculation of green credit in respect of tree plantation.

Also Read

Average SIP size up 9.6% at Rs 2,340 in April: Where are Indians investing?

Liquid mutual funds outflow exceeds Rs 1.5 trillion in March, shows data

Sebi's new disclosure norms likely to impact few FPIs due to exemptions

Crisil ESG Ratings receives market regulator Sebi approval for ESG scoring

Debt funds steal the show in Feb 2024, liquid funds get maximum inflows

Oil to trade rangebound amid lack of bullish triggers; check key MCX levels

High-speed traders piling into big short on volatility in Indian market

Stocks to Watch, May 23: Grasim, GMM Pfaudler, Petronet LNG, Star Cement

Stock market LIVE: Hang Seng leads losses in Asia amid hawkish Fed minutes; Nikkei bucks trend

Jubilant FoodWorks, Nykaa, Oil India among seven stocks to track on May 23

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBISebi normsESGIndian companiesESG fundsMarket news

First Published: May 23 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story